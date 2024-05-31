Megan Thee Stallion wishes her mother got therapy before her death

Megan Thee Stallion has gained valuable insights through her mental health journey.

The “Hiss” rapper who has weathered a lot in recent years — like the death of her mother and grandmother, and high-profile assault cases — tells L’Officiel how therapy got her through. “I don’t think therapy makes me weak, even though I did for a long time because in the Black community, therapy to me meant you were crazy,” she said in the publication’s latest cover story.

In the wake of her mother’s death following a battle with brain cancer in 2019, the “Savage” rapper sought out therapy. The life-changing experience led her to become a mental health advocate, producing merch emblazoned with “Bad Anxiety,” her own website of resources, (“Bad B— Have Bad Days Too”) and public health campaigns.

“Even though I went through a lot of bad things, it really made me have to spend time by myself, which I really appreciate,” she said. “I had to be by myself to figure out, ‘Why is it so hard for you to be by yourself? Why are you constantly needing to be around so many people at one time? Why can’t you just go in your room and hang out by yourself?'”

Megan told L’Officiel she ultimately appreciates how the trials forced her to spend time by herself.

“I needed to step back and look at what I was doing,” she continued, later adding, “When I got comfortable with myself, and being by myself, that’s when I started having a new appreciation for myself. Once I [started] trusting myself and being nicer to myself and setting boundaries, my self-love kept rising.”

Megan also expressed regret that her mother — who was also the rapper’s manager — never experienced therapy before dying.

“I wish she would’ve talked to a therapist or something. I wish she could have been able to talk to somebody to just lessen that load or however she was feeling,” Megan said, also opening up about how “tough” her mother and late grandmother were.

“Being an adult, I’m like, Oh my God. I could see my mama was going through it, but she never let that touch me,” she continued, adding, “My dad passed away when I was young, so she really was trying to take care of both of us.”