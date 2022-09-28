Megan Thee Stallion launches mental health website

The new site aims to serve the BIPOC and LGBTQ community, offering links to external websites and hotlines to mental health services and therapy organizations.

Megan Thee Stallion has launched a new website that aims to serve the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ community with a myriad of mental health helplines and resources, The Los Angeles Times reports.

On Sunday, the hip-hop star announced her Bad B— Have Bad Days Too site, which offers links to external websites and hotlines to mental health services and therapy organizations. The page features a “Find a Therapist” button that directs users to the American Psychological Association to find a qualified psychologist.

Visitors to the Bad B— Have Bad Days Too website are greeted by an animated video for “Anxiety,” which is Megan’s current single from her second album, “Traumazine.”

“Everybody has gone through their own trauma in their own way, and to me, ‘Traumazine’ is me facing the things that I’ve been running from about myself,” she said. “It’s comforting to know that other people are going through the same thing that you might be feeling,” the Grammy-winning rapper told The Cut in August.

“Bad B—-s Have Bad Days Too” was announced via a tweet shared from a fan named Shea Jordan Smith. In the Twitter thread, Smith included a message from Megan that read: “Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand.”

The website features links to various organizations that support Black people and the queer community. The effort comes about seven months after the Houston native launched a nonprofit in honor of her late parents, which also provides mental health aid.

The Pete and Thomas Foundation also offers helpful resources in education, housing, and health and wellness, according to a press release, PEOPLE reported.

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” Megan The Stallion previously said in a press release. She went on to note that she has “a responsibility” to use her platform “to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

Megan has opened up about her own mental health struggles and how she turned to therapy after the death of her parents. Her mother passed away in 2019 after a long battle with a brain tumor. Her father died when she was age 15, according to The Sun.

“Now, in this space, I’ve lost both of my parents. So now I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ And I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help. And it’s okay to want to go get therapy,” said Megan when she appeared on Taraji P. Henson’s “Peace of Mind with Taraji” Facebook Watch series.

