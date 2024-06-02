Watch: Pressley welcomes Republican support to reform justice system after Trump conviction

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., spoke exclusively to theGrio on the 34-count felony conviction of former President Donald Trump. During a special edition of “The Hill with April Ryan,” the progressive congresswoman, who refers to Trump as “the former occupant of the White House,” said the ruling is “one step in the right direction of accountability.” However, after the conviction handed down in a New York courthouse, Trump called the verdict “disgusting” and “rigged” in multiple instances while talking to the press. Several Republican leaders have defended the Republican presidential candidate, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. A former Obama Justice Department official, who spoke to theGrio anonymously, called their remarks an “attack in essence on the rule of law,” adding that it was “dangerous.”

“Donald Trump is not someone being politically persecuted. Give me a break,” Pressley adamantly offered. Sentencing for Trump is slated for July 11 — days before the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to receive the party’s nomination officially. In the meantime, Trump vows to appeal the jury’s decision. As Trump supporters express outrage over his conviction, many say they are concerned about potential violence, particularly after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Congresswoman Pressley, who was inside the Capitol during the insurrection, tells theGrio of her memory that day: “I am always concerned about the rhetoric of Donald Trump — who it insights and emboldens.”

Recommended Stories