Watch: 5 questions with Michael Beach

Although his big break came from playing Angela Bassett’s unfaithful husband in the 1995 film “Waiting to Exhale,” actor Michael Beach has been gracing our screens for almost 40 years. Since then, we’ve seen Beach in iconic roles like Miles Jenkins in “Soul Food,” Al Boulet in “ER,” paramedic Monte “Doc” Parker in “Third Watch,” and so much more. The Juilliard graduate stopped by theGrio for our newest series “5 Questions with…” where we go one-on-one with some of today’s biggest tastemakers.

When asked what we can expect from him in 2024, Beach says it will be a pretty good year for him. He stars in Netflix’s “Dead Boy Detectives,” “Tulsa King” on Paramount +, and he plays Capt. Kareem Moore, leader of the Kingstown prison guards in season 3 of “Mayor of Kingstown” premiering today, also on Paramount +. Clearly, this actor isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Watch the full interview below.