Watch: Meet hills country blues singer Cedric Burnside

June is Black Music Month, and we’re celebrating the musical accomplishments and contributions of Black artists in all the various genres. Singer/songwriter Cedric Burnside is an artist from a genre many may not be too familiar with: hill country blues.

The Mississippi native — who, in 2022, nabbed a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album for his LP, “I Be Tryin’” — describes hill country blues as different from other types, calling it “a music in its own genre.”

“It’s got its own unorthodox style,” he says, “and I would think that’s what makes it stand out … the unorthodox rhythm of hills country blues.”

Burnside got his start on the drums and, in his own words, claimed he “played badly.” He eventually moved to the guitar, something he says he knew in his heart he would always do.

Burnside attributes his success to his father, R.L. Burnside, and now aspires to open a juke joint, inviting anyone who’d like to come out and juke with him.

To get a taste of what hills country blues music sounds like and to learn more about Burnside’s sonic artistry, check out the featured video.