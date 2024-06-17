Watch: Meet hills country blues singer Cedric Burnside

Singer/songwriter Cedric Burnside introduces theGrio to a lesser known type of blues music.

Jun 17, 2024
Cedric Burnside performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

June is Black Music Month, and we’re celebrating the musical accomplishments and contributions of Black artists in all the various genres. Singer/songwriter Cedric Burnside is an artist from a genre many may not be too familiar with: hill country blues. 

The Mississippi native — who, in 2022, nabbed a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album for his LP, “I Be Tryin’” — describes hill country blues as different from other types, calling it “a music in its own genre.”

“It’s got its own unorthodox style,” he says, “and I would think that’s what makes it stand out … the unorthodox rhythm of hills country blues.” 

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Jodie Turner-Smith weighs in on ex Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o’s rumored relationship

Entertainment

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4, Episode 2: Monet is back at it

Lifestyle

Father Noir: 4 celebrity dads share their reflections on Black fatherhood

News

A Black candidate says a deepfake ad hurt his election chances. Here’s how AI may shape state and local races

News

Historically Black Coconut Grove in Miami nurtured young athletes. Now that legacy is under threat

Sports

‘Tank’ Davis knocks out Frank Martin in the 8th round to keep WBA lightweight title

Elections

Trump at Black church says immigrants are ‘invading’ jobs for the Black community, pitting disadvantaged groups against one another

Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs returns key to New York City in response to video of him attacking singer Cassie

Burnside got his start on the drums and, in his own words, claimed he “played badly.” He eventually moved to the guitar, something he says he knew in his heart he would always do. 

Burnside attributes his success to his father, R.L. Burnside, and now aspires to open a juke joint, inviting anyone who’d like to come out and juke with him. 

To get a taste of what hills country blues music sounds like and to learn more about Burnside’s sonic artistry, check out the featured video. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE