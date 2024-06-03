Watch: theGrio’s talks with Dyana Williams, mother of Black Music Month

This year marks the 45th celebration of Black Music Month. Kenny Gamble, Ed Wright, and Dyana Williams became the pioneers behind the idea of a month-long celebration on the impact of Black music. On June 7, 1979, President Jimmy Carter held a reception on the White House lawn making it official and the rest is history.

In 2000, President Bill Clinton signed the first presidential proclamation recognizing June as Black Music Month. In 2023, the White House issued its own proclamation. President Joe Biden called on “public officials, educators, and all the people of the United States to observe this month by honoring Black musicians and raising awareness and appreciation of Black music.”

TheGrio’s Eboni K. Williams sat down with Dyana Williams, aka the mother of Black Music Month, to talk about the importance of having a month dedicated to our music.