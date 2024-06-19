Usher doesn’t eat on Wednesdays

As many spend Wednesday enjoying tasty Juneteenth plates stacked high with barbecue throughout the country, we know one person who may not be indulging this year: Usher.

The music icon revealed his wellness regime while talking to the Wall Street Journal, and it’s pretty disciplined.

For instance, he said, “I don’t like to eat breakfast before I’ve worked out or done something physical: taking a walk, stretching or doing yoga, sitting in the sun and raising my body’s natural heat levels. Then I eat.”

When he does get around to eating breakfast, he likes eggs.

“I sometimes eat eggs scrambled with cheese. For the most part, I like them poached or over-easy,” he said.

The “Coming Home” singer spoke to the publication about his routine as he prepares to tour his ninth studio album — taking place on the heels of a buzzworthy Super Bowl halftime show that occurred after a wildly successful Las Vegas residency, both of which he celebrated with a surprise wedding with wife Jennifer Goicoechea after the Super Bowl.

The father of four said his weeks begin early on Monday morning with “a moment of reflection” rather than a cup of coffee. These moments of reflection could include meditation, yoga, or reading a book.

For a beverage to kickstart his day, Usher explained he’s been mixing together lemon, ginger, water and cayenne pepper and sipping it hot. However, he added, “Sometimes a coffee martini is appropriate.”

His regimen also includes a full-day midweek fast.

“I fast, not for religious purposes, but it’s something my grandmother practiced,” he continued. “I fast on Wednesdays. I typically try to start around 11 p.m. the previous day, then go the entire day on Wednesday just drinking water.”

Another bombshell reveal included Usher admitting that, despite his much-discussed physique, he doesn’t lift weights that often.

“Normally, my workout regimen starts either walking or with certain knee activations and reverse walking that I do to really engage my quads, my knees and glutes,” he told WSJ. “I’ve had minor surgeries on my knee, I had a torn meniscus. Other than that, swimming is a really good thing to get me going, and bike riding. Weightlifting, don’t do a lot of that.”

He added that he had to hit the gym daily to prepare for his Super Bowl halftime show, which he said was “the hardest 15 minutes” he’d ever experienced.

“I was remedying my body the night before and waking up the next day and eating a very regimented, low-carb diet,” he said.

Ultimately, Usher seems to confirm the belief that abs are produced in the kitchen, not in the gym.