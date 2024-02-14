More details emerge on Usher’s Super Bowl Sunday wedding ceremony

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea share details from their post-Super Bowl halftime show nuptials.

Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher attend USHER, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed Host Post-Performance Dinner Party At Cathédrale Las Vegas at Cathédral Restaurant on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

This Valentine’s Day is undoubtedly extra special for Usher and his new bride, Jennifer Goicoechea. 

Days after the couple wed in Las Vegas immediately following the “Boyfriend” singer’s star-studded Super Bowl headlining performance, Usher, 45, and Goicoechea, 40, shared details from their secret Sunday night nuptials. 

Mr. and Mrs. Raymond confirmed with People magazine that shortly after the R&B legend dazzled legions of fans during his Super Bowl halftime show at Allegiant Stadium, the couple cruised through Vegas Weddings’ drive-thru tunnel, The Fast Lane, dressed to the nines inside a vintage white Cadillac convertible with the top down. They departed with a “Just Married” sign and tin cans trailing from the back of the vehicle. 

A representative for Usher said the couple were “surrounded by close friends and family.” 

Initial pictures from the romantic night show Usher’s sons Usher V “Cinco,” 16, and Naviyd, 15, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, serving as de facto groomsmen as they rode in the backseat of the convertible wearing white tuxedos. 

While not pictured, Usher’s mother, Jonetta Patton, reportedly served as the couple’s official witness. Usher and Goicoechea also share two children — daughter Sovereign, 3, and son Sire, 2 — who were later revealed to be sitting on their big brothers’ laps in other pictures from the evening, making it a full family affair. 

“[Usher and Goicoechea] both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes,” the representative added. 

For the ceremony, Goicoechea wore an all-white, off-the-shoulder pantsuit by Maison Margiela with white sunglasses and gloves adorned with bedazzled nails. She also donned a white veil embroidered with the words “Mrs. Raymond 2.11.24” and carried a bouquet of red peonies and white roses. Meanwhile, Usher, who debuted headline-making outfits during his Super Bowl performance, wore another eye-catching style. The groom wore an asymmetrical black-and-white tux — with the bow tie affixed to the lapel — accessorized with a fur coat emblazoned with the phrase “Rated U” across the back, and a pair of black sunglasses, all by Dolce & Gabbana. 

As previously reported by theGrio, the newlyweds were later seen partying the night away at a star-studded after-party sponsored by Rémy Martin, where producer Bryan-Michael Cox may have inadvertently spilled the beans about the wedding. 

“Congrats to the newlyweds in the building!” he cheered as Usher and his bride joined the event, a source told Page Six

