Travis Scott releases merch of his Miami mugshot hours after his arrest

Within hours of being arrested in Miami for disorderly intoxication, Travis Scott has released merch adorned with his mugshot.

A black T-shirt, currently available for $35 on his merch site, features an edited version of Scott’s mugshot and the quote “It’s Miami,” which, according to the police affidavit, is what he told authorities during his arrest Thursday in the wee hours. The shirt is titled “Free The Rage,” and proceeds will go to Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation, a nonprofit organization he founded in 2020 that aims to create opportunities for children through educational and creative resources.

However, based on the slew of other versions, including crewneck sweatshirts with rave reviews scattered around the internet, quite a few may have attempted to beat the rapper to the punch.

The mugshot of the “Sicko Mode” rapper was taken after he was arrested in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on June 20 at 4:35 a.m. local time on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing on a property after a warning, according to police reports obtained by multiple outlets, including People magazine.

Per the police, the 33-year-old father of two was involved in a verbal altercation while at a yacht party. After Scott was removed from the watercraft, he left the surrounding area only to return moments later yelling obscenities at the vessel’s occupants and becoming “erratic.” He was eventually arrested with his bond, which has already been paid, set at $650. He admitted to police that he had been drinking, giving “It’s Miami” as his explanation. No charges were pressed by the complainant, but Scott was asked to leave.

While this marks the rapper’s third official mugshot, it’s the first time he’s made a move to profit directly from a run-in with authorities. Meanwhile, this is not the first time others have profited. A quick search online will yield several apparel options with Scott’s previous mugshots. Considering that, it’s little wonder why he’d now seek to profit from his own memorabilia.

Scott’s maneuver also signifies a trend, as more and more celebrities are cashing in on their unique memorabilia. As previously reported by theGrio, earlier this year, Snoop Dogg partnered with The Realest to sell off a wide range of items from the personal collection of memorabilia he’s accumulated throughout his career. Many of the items, including a genuine blunt smoked by Snoop (preserved in resin and set in an ashtray) projected to fetch over $4,000, are still up for grabs.

The Realest intends to help celebrities create a market for memorabilia sold directly by them so they can make the same thousands — or millions — resellers and auction houses typically make.

When discussing The Realest and his collection with Variety, Snoop said, “This is sh– that we have, but we didn’t know it was worth something.”