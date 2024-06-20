Missy Elliott opens up about Graves’ disease ahead of her first tour as headliner

After shooting to stardom in the early ‘00s, Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott abruptly retreated, sidetracked severely after being diagnosed with Graves’ disease in 2008. A decade ago, the acclaimed rapper-producer-songwriter returned to the limelight; now, as she gears up for her first headlining tour, Elliott says she’s “blessed” to be alive, telling People magazine, “Every day I wake, I’m blessed to be here and in good health.”

The “Work It” rapper shared how she’s been managing her condition ahead of her “Out Of This World” tour, which begins in Canada on July 4.

“Listen, every morning my regimen is I get up, wash my face, brush my teeth, and walk,” she explained. “I say my prayers as I’m walking, and then all of these ideas start coming to mind. I’ll call everybody like, ‘I want to swing from this,’ and they’re like, ‘Do you know how much that costs?’”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes overactivity of the thyroid. Symptoms can include severe weight loss, exhaustion, tremors, bulging eyes, headaches, and anxiety — all symptoms Elliott said she has experienced. The condition isn’t fatal but is often accompanied by chronic complications. While thyroid complications in general vary based on race and ethnicity, according to a study published in the JAMA Network, Black people have a slightly higher occurrence of developing the disease than their white counterparts.

When first diagnosed, the Grammy-winning artist lost an extreme amount of weight while coping with the condition’s impact on her mental health. While the prolific entertainer “most definitely” considers herself an introvert, she stepped away from the spotlight to manage her symptoms in private.

“I’m feeling so much better now,” Elliott said, adding, “Every now and then, you get a little ache in the leg or the knee, but outside of that, I feel good.”

Ciara and longtime collaborators Timbaland and Busta Rhymes will join the groundbreaking rapper on her tour.

Speaking to People, Ciara said, “Missy has always been one of my greatest inspirations and like a big sister to me.” She added, “She is the definition of a true artist. She has always raised the bar to the highest level.”

In anticipation of performing during Elliott’s upcoming tour, Ciara said, “I have no doubt we are going to give the fans an out-of-this-world experience.”