Watch: Former Dem nominee for Arkansas governor talks ‘media blackout’ and engaging rural voters

Chris Jones, the former Arkansas gubernatorial Democratic nominee, addresses an alleged media blackout during his race against now-Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. On theGrio’s “The Hill with April Ryan,” Jones opens up about his important role as national co-chair of Dirt Road Democrats PAC. After traveling across the state to earn the votes of Arkansans, Jones said many constituents in remote, rural areas told him that when it comes to leaders and politicians, “Nobody ever talks to us.” That is why he and his co-chair, Brandon Presley — the cousin of Elvis Presley — seek to engage an untapped segment of the Democratic Party to widen the party’s camp in traditional red states. “People are just yearning to be heard,” Jones told theGrio.

Politics