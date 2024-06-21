Watch: Former Dem nominee for Arkansas governor talks ‘media blackout’ and engaging rural voters

Chris Jones appeared on theGrio's "The Hill with April Ryan" to discuss his new role as co-chair of Dirt Road Democrats PAC.

Jun 21, 2024

Chris Jones, the former Arkansas gubernatorial Democratic nominee, addresses an alleged media blackout during his race against now-Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. On theGrio’s “The Hill with April Ryan,” Jones opens up about his important role as national co-chair of Dirt Road Democrats PAC. After traveling across the state to earn the votes of Arkansans, Jones said many constituents in remote, rural areas told him that when it comes to leaders and politicians, “Nobody ever talks to us.” That is why he and his co-chair, Brandon Presley — the cousin of Elvis Presley — seek to engage an untapped segment of the Democratic Party to widen the party’s camp in traditional red states. “People are just yearning to be heard,” Jones told theGrio.

Politics

Politics

‘Everything is at stake’ for abortion rights in 2024, Harris says as Biden-Trump debate nears

Elections

GOP targets a Biden executive order on voter registration ahead of the fall election

Politics

The Supreme Court upholds a gun control law intended to protect domestic violence victims

Politics

Watch: Former Dem nominee for Arkansas governor talks ‘media blackout’ and engaging rural voters

Politics

VP Harris enlists Chrissy Teigen, ‘Married to Medicine’ stars to defend abortion rights

Television

How Biden and Trump are taking very different approaches to preparing for next week’s debate

Politics

Watch: White House reacts to calls from Fearless Fund, orgs to protect DEI

News

This law is a lifeline for pregnant workers, even as an abortion dispute complicates its enforcement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE