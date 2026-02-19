Donald Trump shares his ‘love’ for Nicki Minaj during Black history month reception 

Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj’s affinity for each other continues. This week, while hosting a Black History Month reception at the White House, Trump took a moment to celebrate the “Pink Friday” rapper in a speech to the audience.

“How about Nicki Minaj? Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple weeks ago. She’s so beautiful,” Trump gushed to the audience. “I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful.’ Her nails are like that long, I said, ‘Nicki are they real?’ She didn’t want to get into that. But she was so beautiful and so great and she gets it, more importantly.”

The president’s praise came days after Minaj posted an AI-generated selfir of her and the president to commemorate President’s Day on X.

In recent months, Minaj made a pivot from music into politics, making appearances at the Trump Accounts Summit and other right-wing events hosted by organizations like Turning Point USA. Since publicly crowning herself as “the president’s No. 1 fan,” Minaj has been very open about her affinity for Trump.

“I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan,” Minaj said at the time. “And that’s not going to change. What people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more.”

“If I’m being honest, President Trump … when I saw how he was being treated, over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it,” she shared. “I felt that a lot of that bullying and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years,” she explained in an appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast. “And I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn’t think he deserved it. And it made me think, ‘I can’t do this anymore’”

Trump’s recent praise for Minaj was shared in a room full of mostly Black MAGA-friendly guests gathered in the East room for the White House’s annual Black History Month reception. In addition to raving about the rapper, Trump acknowledged Black Americans’ contributions, as reported by theGrio’s White House Correspondent Gerren Keith Gaynor, who was in the room.

“We thank God for the strength and courage and grit and devotion of Black Americans who have helped make America the most powerful country in the history of the world,” Trump said.