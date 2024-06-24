Watch: Meet R&B songstress and LGBTQ+ activist Tanya Nolan

June is Black Music Month, and we’re celebrating the musical accomplishments and contributions of various Black artists.

They say everything’s bigger in Texas and that sentiment couldn’t be more true than for Texas native Tanya Nolan. The singer and entrepreneur has a new single out called “Honey,” which she describes as energetic and “so sweet, like healthy honey coming from the cactus of the agave.” The song was co-written by R&B singer and songwriter Raheem DeVaughn, who also helped write her other single, “Pace Yourself.”

In addition to her success as a recording artist, Nolan has had her hands in several endeavors, including two successful daycare centers and managing rental properties, with more than 200 employees under her helm.

Nolan is also a proud LGBTQ+ activist and uses her platform to advocate for equality and representation in the music industry.

Check out the featured video for a sample of Nolan’s new single “Honey.”