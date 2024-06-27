Today is National HIV Testing Day and this Black organization wants you to think of testing as self-care

When you think of self-care, yoga, skin regimens, and nutritious meals may come to mind — but have you ever considered HIV testing? Today is National HIV Testing Day, the annual date that organizations urge the public to learn their status, and the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) wants you to add consistent HIV testing to your self-care practices.

According to a release, the NBJC has launched an HIV Testing Dashboard to help people connect with testing and more resources in their area.

“On this day, we encourage people to get tested for HIV, know their status, and get linked to treatment and care,” a statement on its site reads. The organization’s 2024 National HIV Testing Day theme is “HIV Testing is Self-care.”

“Getting tested and knowing your HIV status can help you stay healthy,” the statement continues.

As another National HIV Testing Day is commemorated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that nearly 40% of new HIV cases are among Black men and women, with Black women and Black transgender women holding the highest rates of new infections. The CDC also notes that more than 70% of those living with HIV are people of color.

Recommended Stories

Luckily, there are many free, convenient, and, most importantly, confidential testing options available, including self-testing. Two at-home options are also available, including a rapid at-home test that can provide results within 20 minutes and a mail-in test.

The NBJC advised that self-testing is convenient and “provides privacy for those who might have anxiety going to a clinic.” It’s also an option that can empower individuals to take control over their health journey.

“[Self-testing] allows you to set your own pace, including when you want to take the test and how you want to engage in medical and prevention services, gives you power over disclosure of status, and autonomy of medical decisions,” the statement explained.

These initiatives are moving the needle, as evidenced by the stats. In 2021, Black women accounted for 91% of new infections; presently, they account for 60%. According to global health officials, HIV is fully preventable, and there are several ways, from condoms to communicating with partners to PrEP, to protect against contracting the virus.

In addition to the NBJC’s dashboard, more resources can be found at the Black AIDS Institute. The institute was founded in 1999 by Phill Wilson, a Black gay man, and remains the only Black think tank in America focused on ending HIV in the Black community.