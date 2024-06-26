Kandi Burruss tried Ozempic and was ‘depressed’ when she ‘didn’t lose any weight’

While Ozempic has been the heavily rumored reason many well-known faces in Hollywood have dropped weight recently, it isn’t the wonder weight loss drug it’s purported to be for everyone. Just ask former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss.

The producer and actress opened up on a recent episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast about trying the drug, which is used to treat type-2 diabetes and is touted for its impact on obesity and weight loss. Despite many reports of pounds unexpectedly dropping, the drug has not been specifically approved for weight loss.

“Last year, I tried it,” she said. “I saw so many people who were trying it and losing weight. So I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to try this.’ And I didn’t lose any weight.”

When she wasn’t seeing movement on the scale, Burruss recalled some of her friends wondering if something “was wrong” with her or if her dosage was incorrect. In fact, even her physician was puzzled by the lack of weight loss.

She added, “It didn’t curb my appetite. I know some people are like, ‘Oh, I can’t eat.’ Not me! I was eating appetizers, a regular meal, and dessert, OK? It didn’t stop anything for me.”

Making matters worse, the experience began to have adverse effects on Burruss’ mental health.

“When you see it worked for other people and it doesn’t work for you, it makes you depressed,” she explained. “Realistically, it makes you feel like, ‘What is wrong with me? Why is it not working for me?’”

Since Ozempic didn’t lead to weight loss for Burruss, she has returned to working out more, eating healthy, and using Hydroxycut dietary supplements. She told Page Six her goal is to get back to the physique she had just before leaving “RHOA.” After her departure, the reality TV star admitted she started to indulge.

“After I left ‘Housewives,’ I was eating good, living good. Now, mind you, I was already 10 pounds over my desired weight at the top of the year. But then, when I announced that I was not going to do ‘Housewives’ anymore, I was eating dessert every day, taking trips, just living it up,” she continued. “Before I knew it, I was like 170-something pounds. And it was not cute.”

Burruss’ current goal is to lose around 20 pounds, though she said she would “love” to lose 30, placing her weight back in the 130s.

“I have this joke, like, I haven’t weighed 130-something since I was 30-something,” Burruss said with a laugh.

Beyond wellness, Burruss has kept herself busy in the days since leaving the “Real Housewives” franchise. As previously reported by theGrio, this year, she, alongside her husband, Todd Tucker, produced “The Wiz” on Broadway, which opened in April with a star-studded cast that included Wayne Brady in the titular role. In addition to “The Wiz,” another show Burruss stars in, Showtime’s “The Chi,” was recently renewed for a seventh season.

Speaking to theGrio about “The Wiz,” Burruss expressed her desire to ultimately become an EGOT winner. So far, the celebrated songwriter already has a Grammy and a Tony nod.