Watch: Tips for entrepreneurs who want to pivot to a 9-5 | Life Hacks

Are you an entrepreneur considering pivoting back to the 9-to-5 life? Kimone Napier, an entrepreneur, speaker, consultant, and recruitment expert, joins Life Hacks with Liana to discuss tips for entrepreneurs who’ve been out of the workforce for a while and want to pivot back to a 9-to-5.

“Entrepreneurship, people tend to paint a very beautiful picture, and it is beautiful,” Napier tells theGrio. “[But] you have times where things are amazing, you have times where you have to make your payroll, you have to be a jack of all trades or a child of all trades and try to figure out how to do everything, and it can be stressful,“ she says.

“I always say life is in stages. Entrepreneurship may not fit your lifestyle depending on what has changed overall in your life,” Napier adds. “Some people like that stability of having a consistent paycheck every two weeks, and so I think those are some of the reasons why we’re seeing a lot of entrepreneurs pivot back.”

Check out the full video, and for more Life Hacks, click here.