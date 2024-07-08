Fashion icon Bethann Hardison shares her secrets to aging gracefully

According to model and activist Bethann Hardison, age ain’t nothing but a number. In a recent interview with People magazine, the 1960s runway model, former agent, fashion activist and co-director of the documentary “Invisible Beauty” revealed her unique approach to aging. Though she does not confirm her actual age, casually disregarding multiple reports that she is now an early octogenarian, Hardison has become one of a growing number of ambassadors for aging gracefully.

“I seem to make a lot of people feel like, ‘I wish I could be you when I grow up. … You have such a great life,’ or, ‘I love the way you just move around and you do things,’ ” she told People. “And I have a good amount of doctors, too, that are always so impressed and they think, ‘Oh my goodness, we need to clone you. You don’t even take medication.’…I approach things in a very different way.”

After making strides on some of the most renowned runways in the world, including the famed “Battle of Versailles,” Hardison became an advocate for diversifying the fashion industry, eventually co-founding the Black Model Alliance. Just as she inspired generations of models and fostered several careers through her acclaimed eponymous agency, Bethann Management, Hardison enjoys challenging people’s perspectives on growing older, sharing some of the practices that help her make the most of every day.

“Our bodies are the shell that sort of supports everything we have … If the Grim Reaper is going to get you, it’s going to get you. …The most basic [thing you can do to stay young] is be happy, eat well, exercise,” she said, noting how curiosity also fuels an ageless spirit. “What is it that you like that you would be interested to know? What is it that you’re curious about or you think someone probably has or you admire or you look at? …People still want your advice… your guidance, and it’s nice to be able to have that.”

Recommended Stories

Your physical health is precious

After being an athlete in her early years, Hardison says stretching remains a constant in her workout routine. As she traveled around the world promoting her recent documentary, the former top model recounted taking the time to stretch and move her body regardless of whether she was on a plane, bus, or train.

“I stretch all the time. I’m getting ready to have a knee replacement coming up, and I’m doing prehab exercises for that. But I do stretch. I’m [also] on the bike a lot,” she said. Hardison additionally stressed the importance of meditation. “Taking care of your body and having times with yourself where you can feel stronger during really hard times, when things are really going rough for you, maybe in your business or your personal life or whatever it may be. It’s a really great thing.”

With beauty and fashion, less is more

While intricate beauty rituals may be the latest fad, Hardison says minimalistic beauty practices have been her keys to aging gracefully.

“I never wash my face twice a day; only once. I spritz my face every day with rosemary glycerin and use a CBD face oil,” she explained. “I don’t wear makeup all the time, just usually when I go out to an event, and then as natural as possible.”

Similarly, Hardison, who serves as Gucci’s executive adviser for global equity and culture engagement, noted how, in spite of her proximity to splashy luxury design, simplicity has trickled its way into her personal style.

“You get to a certain age in life also where you don’t really care to be fussy about clothes as much as you used to. You start looking for more things that you like; more uniforms,” she added. “I like jumpsuits. I can have on something today and wear the same thing three days in a row and I have no problem with that.”

There’s nothing wrong with being a little “selfish”

“I always say to young women, ‘Take a trip by yourself.’ Stop telling yourself you have to be with others…You get to know more interesting things and more interesting people,” she said.

From traveling to going to the movies, Hardison describes doing things solo as a “wonderful thing.” Similarly, the model explained how selfishness has also been pivotal. Like many people — and women especially — Hardison once believed being labeled “selfish” was a negative thing.

“When I was a kid, my father, who I admired greatly, called me selfish once, and I was so hurt. But when he saw that I was so bummed out, he had to come to me and explain what selfishness could be without it being negative. You do have to do that; have that attitude with yourself, and care a lot more for yourself,” she told the publication. “A certain selfishness is very important to have.”