Age-buster: Ernie Hudson reveals the secrets behind his impressive 78-year-old physique

Ernie Hudson ain’t afraid of no ghost — or of approaching his 80s, from the looks of it.

This week, following an appearance for his new movie “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” in London, the 78-year-old actor gained some buzz on social media as users reacted to his impressive physique. Seeing Hudson in jeans and a fitted black T-shirt, fans couldn’t help but notice how fit the actor is.

“I see your Lenny Kravitz at 60, and raise you Mr. Ernie Hudson, 78,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, teasing at Kravitz’s well-known heartthrob status.

“Sweet baby Jesus, I’m lusting after someone’s Grandpappy,” another user added.

When asked about social media’s new fascination with his physique, Hudson was both flattered and shocked.

“It’s nice to be noticed. It’s been a little bit of a surprise in the last couple of days,” he told People magazine. “I’ve always been in what I consider fairly good shape, but normally, when I do those press conferences, I’m usually in a suit or a sport coat.”

As users highlighted, Hudson has always been good-looking, whether aged 35 or 78. Though he didn’t work out consistently in the past, the actor and two-time cancer survivor has always strived to be healthy.

“My career hasn’t been about focusing on my physicality,” he said, noting that he’s usually wearing a suit or uniform on screen. “The most important thing for me is just to try to maintain your health, just common-sense stuff.”

Today, the star works with a trainer and a Pilates instructor to maintain his physique and health. In addition to doing hourlong workouts three times a week, Hudson and his wife of 40 years, Linda Kingsberg, try to get in at least 10,000 steps every day. Beyond physical activity, the star schedules his eating between noon and 7 p.m., drinks plenty of water, eats limited meat, and follows a strict skincare routine consisting of Vitamin C, moisturizer, and sunscreen. However, the original “Ghostbusters” star ultimately credits his physical health to his mental health.

“I’ve always looked at physicality more from a spiritual perspective than a physical,” Hudson added. “The spiritual thing dictates the physical more than the other way around. So when I’m in a good space, I’m aware of just how I’m living my life; the other things fall in place.

