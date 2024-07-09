Watch: How to negotiate a job offer | Life Hacks

Are you uncertain about a job offer because its not aligning with your needs? Damali Peterman, a lawyer, author, negotiator and educator, joins “Life Hacks with Liana” to share tips on how to negotiate a job offer.

I think when it comes to negotiating a job offer, that can come in a couple of different ways: You don’t work there and you are starting; you’re hoping to work there soon and you’re negotiating that job offer, or you currently are employed there and you’re negotiating a move,” Peterman tells theGrio.

“Whether it’s an upward move or lateral move, you’re negotiating a move,” Peterman adds. “If you are external to the organization and you are negotiating a job offer, I think what’s key is to think about what’s important to you and being creative in the compensation package. It’s not just dollars and cents.“

