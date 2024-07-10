Damali Peterman on her book ‘Negotiating While Black’ | Life Hacks

Damali Peterman, a lawyer, author, negotiator, and educator previously joined “Life Hacks with Liana” to share tips on how to negotiate a job offer. The conversation continues with Liana Brackett as she dives into what inspired her latest book, “Negotiating While Black.”Peterman discussed why she wanted to focus on the Black community, and shares tips on not letting other people’s perceptions stop you from asking for what you want.

“There were books on asking for this or trying to continue to get what you want or seek what you needed, but there [was] never a book that touched on the intersectionality of negotiation and gender, race bias, etc.,” Peterman tells theGrio.

“How does [negotiating] work if we all show up as different people, how does that work if you encounter implicit biases?” Peterman continues. “And so for me, it was really important to create the literature that I wanted to see.”

Check out the full video and for more Life Hacks, click here.