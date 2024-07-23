Beyoncé allows Kamala Harris to use ‘Freedom’ as an official campaign song

Beyoncé is seemingly showing her support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign through her music.

The music superstar, 42, gave the 59-year-old presidential hopeful permission to use her song, “Freedom,” throughout Harris’ campaign, according to CNN. The vice president walked out to the 2016 song, which was featured on Beyoncé’s groundbreaking album “Lemonade,” during her first official visit to her campaign headquarters on Monday, the outlet reported.

Beyoncé is known for enforcing “strict clearance guidelines” around her music, a source told CNN, but quickly gave Harris permission on Monday evening “just hours before she walked out to the song.”

The vice president walked out to the chorus of the track, which features the following lyrics: “Freedom, Freedom / Where are you? / ‘Cause I need freedom, too / I break chains all by myself / Won’t let my freedom rot in hell / Hey! I’ma keep running / ‘Cause a winner don’t quit on themselves.”

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) –

The “Break My Soul” singer has not officially endorsed Harris’ campaign following President Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 presidential race, but allowing the vice president use of her music is seen by many as signaling support for Harris.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, has expressed her support for the vice president, officially endorsing her in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“New, Youthful, Sharp , , energy !!!!” Knowles wrote alongside a photo of herself and Harris. “Putting personal Ego , power and fame aside . That is the definition of a great leader, . Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership . Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go.”

Beyoncé has previously endorsed several other Democratic candidates through the years, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and the 2020 Biden-Harris ticket. The Grammy winner sang the National Anthem at Obama’s second inauguration in 2013 and performed a pre-election concert for Clinton alongside her husband Jay-Z in 2016.

“I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country and knowing that her possibilities are limitless,” Beyoncé said at the time, per CNN. “And that’s why I am with her,” when speaking about Clinton.