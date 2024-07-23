Watch: Tips to help you build relationships in the workplace | Life Hacks

Skeptical about building relationships in the workplace? Andrew McCaskill, a LinkedIn expert, joins “Life Hacks with Liana” to discuss why building relationships in the workplace can be beneficial and offers some tips to help you navigate the space and still have boundaries.

“I think it’s really important to have relationships at work,” McCaskill tells theGrio. “Relationships will save you sometimes when results won’t, and that’s one of the things that I think that we’re not told as a community.”

“You need to have relationships throughout the organization where you’re working,” McCaskill continues. “The more relationships you have, the more likely you have somebody saying good things about you throughout the company.“

Check out the full video and for more Life Hacks, click here.