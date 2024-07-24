Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid

President Joe Biden declined to preview his message after he returned to Washington Tuesday, telling reporters to “watch and listen.”

President Joe Biden, Air Force One, Dover Delaware, TheGrio.com
President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Delaware Tuesday. Biden has returned to the White House from his Rehoboth Beach home after recovering from a COVID-19 infection. (Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.

Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.” He will speak at 8 p.m. ET.

“Why don’t you wait and hear what I say?” he said.

Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid

The president departed Delaware shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, after nearly a week of isolating at his Rehoboth Beach home after his second bout with COVID-19. Biden is now testing negative for the virus and his symptoms have resolved, according to a letter from his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, released Tuesday.

Holding a blue paper mask, he told reporters that “I am feeling well” but did not answer other questions, such as whether Vice President Kamala Harris can defeat Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Biden has not been seen publicly since July 17, but he called into a campaign meeting on Monday to address staff and express his support for Harris’ bid to replace him a day after announcing he would leave the race.

