Watch: Tips to help write a resume | Life Hacks

Are you working on your resume and wondering if it’s good enough to land you a job? Career coach Sophia Ottey, the founder of OSPP Resume Writing, joins “Life Hacks with Liana” to discuss common mistakes she’s come across on resumes and offers tips to help write one.

“A lot of individuals are submitting non-compliant resumes,” Ottey tells theGrio. “Utilizing resumes that have columns, their pictures, graphs, and all these things, and they’re not keeping in mind that a lot of these applicant tracking systems are old school.”

“So when you’re uploading your resume, it’s parsing right to left,” she continues. “From a recruiter standpoint, because I also used to be a recruiter, it will come up blank in the system, so you want to [be] aware of that.”

