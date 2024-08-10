Watch: 5 questions with Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis

How does one become a nine-time Olympic gold medalist? Former track and field athlete Carl Lewis says it’s a lifetime of work. From 1979 to 1996, Lewis was a force to be reckoned with in sprinting and long jumping. He is one of only four Olympic athletes to win nine Olympic gold medals, making him one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Lewis stopped by theGrio for our newest series, “5 Questions with…,” where we go one-on-one with some of today’s most prominent tastemakers. The “Olympian of the century” discussed his new Tide campaign with Noah Lyles, the great athletes of this generation, and his advice to anyone training for the Olympics.

It’s hard to imagine Noah Lyles, the current fastest runner in the world, as “low-key,” but Lewis says, “​​When you see him, he’s animated on the track and everything. But behind the scenes, he was very low-key and very easy to work with.”

