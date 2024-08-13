Watch: Schumer says ‘leading Republican’ admits Dems will win election amid Kamala Harris enthusiasm

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is abuzz with the strong momentum for Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign and the possibilities for Democrats if she wins on Nov. 5.

In an exclusive interview with theGrio’s “The Hill with April Ryan,” Schumer said the vice president’s enthusiasm is so palpable that even a “leading Republican” colleague on Capitol Hill told him, “You’re going to win the election.” He said of Harris, “She’s prepared. She’s primed. She’s proven. She has a great record.”

The longtime New York congressman said he expects Democrats to retain power in the U.S. Senate, where he will remain as majority leader. He also predicted that the party would win back the U.S. House of Representatives, where Rep. Hakeem Jeffries would become the new speaker and the first Black American to lead the chamber.

“It’s just a great opportunity,” said Schumer, who said Democrats could build on the progress they made on lowering costs for Americans and expanding health care.

“We are working on giving poor people, people who’ve never had the opportunities [and] people who have gotten out of prison good paying jobs, through unions, through apprenticeships,” he told theGrio. “We did a lot of that in 2022, but it’ll be much more.”

Senator Schumer said it’s crucial that former President Donald Trump doesn’t return to office. He warned, “God forbid, we will lose our democracy.”

