Cancer deaths in men are expected to rise 93% by 2050. Here’s how Black men are most at risk

Cancer deaths among men could potentially be on track to rise by nearly 100% by 2050.

According to a new study by the American Cancer Society titled “Burden of 30 cancers among men,” cancer cases among men are expected to increase from 10.3 million to 19 million (an 84% increase), with deaths increasing from 5.4 million to 10.5 million (a 93% increase).

In 2022, researchers completed the study by analyzing data on 30 different types of cancers among men from 185 countries. They also considered approximations of human development, including income and life expectancy.

The largest increases in mortality rates were found in men 65 years and older, along with those living in areas that had lower rates of human development.

The study estimated that countries with lower incomes and lower rates of life expectancy were more likely to see an increase in male cancer patient deaths.

When it comes down to why these rates are on the rise, researchers deduced a few factors. There are more female-based death preventive screens than there are male-based. Men have higher rates of cancer-risk behavior, including drinking alcohol, smoking, and contact with hazardous materials through work. At the same time, men also participate in cancer prevention measures, such as exercise, at lower rates.

Of the cancers examined, at least three impact Black men disproportionately, including prostate, expected to rise by 54%; lung, expected to rise by 43.7%; and stomach, expected to rise by 41.8%.

By 2050, mesothelioma is estimated to be the leading number of cancer diagnoses, and prostate cancer is projected to become the leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

Currently, Black men are 70% more likely to develop and twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than their white counterparts. Black men develop lung cancer at rates higher than any other ethnic group.

Black men are 1.8 times more likely to develop stomach cancer than white men and twice as likely to die from it.

The study suggests that changing these odds should involve a stronger push for universal healthcare, collaborations in the healthcare world nationally and internationally, and improvements in the current healthcare system.

It’s also worth noting that nearly half of all adult cancers are preventable through lifestyle changes. These changes can include regular screenings with your doctor, daily exercise, stress management, proper diet, and limiting cancer-causing activities such as smoking.