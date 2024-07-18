Isabella Strahan is officially cancer-free and ‘everything is great’

This week, Michael Strahan’s 19-year-old daughter Isabella bid the hospital farewell as she shared a positive update about her treatment. In a new segment of her YouTube series documenting her health journey, Strahan announced that she is officially cancer-free.

“It was a great, great scan,” she said in the video after her doctors reviewed her final MRI scan. “Everything was clear. Cancer-free and everything is great. I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October.”

In October 2023, Isabella underwent emergency surgery to remove a malignant tumor from her brain. Four months later, the “Good Morning America” co-host and his daughter revealed that she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a tumor that grows in a part of the brain located at the base of the skull. As previously reported by theGrio, this type of brain tumor is rarely found in patients Isabella’s age.

Since publicly discussing her diagnosis, Isabella has been transparent about her cancer battle, posting a series of vlogs on her YouTube channel. From doctor’s visits to chemotherapy to pleasant surprises, Isabella, who has been receiving treatment at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in Durham, N.C., has shown fans the ups and downs of her journey.

“These past two months, it’s been rough,” she said in her first vlog. “It’s been challenging, and it’s been very hard, but I know I’ll get through it. I know time will heal, and things will get back to being — I can’t really say normal because there’s not really normal now in my life, but things will get back to being calmer.”

After undergoing treatments for several months, Isabella and her family celebrated completing her last round of chemo in June. Surrounded by cheers and balloons, the Strahan family was all smiles as the 19-year-old rang the hospital’s bell to commemorate the special milestone.

“@isabellastrahan you are a SUPERWOMAN! Ringing that bell, finishing chemo and on your way!,” Michael Strahan captioned an Instagram video of his daughter ringing the bell. “You continue to fight with a smile on your face, strength, and determination. I am one proud Dad! Love you, Bella.”

Despite experiencing pain and discomfort from the surgical removal of her chemotherapy port, Isabella was all smiles by the end of her “Goodbye Hospital” vlog.

“I miss my doctors already and everyone who’s helped me because they’re all so nice. I feel like I’m just saddened today knowing that I wasn’t gonna be going back for a while because I love them so much. So, that was my last hospital vlog until October,” she concluded the video, mentioning plans to potentially document her return to the University of Southern California.