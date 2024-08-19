Let’s have this Michael Jackson versus Chris Brown discussion

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

Musically, I like Chris Brown. I realize that his personal life makes him as problematic a star as we’ve ever had, but based purely on his artistry, I’m a fan. He can sing, dance, perform, rap, write, etc. He’s the full package, maybe even more so than Usher Raymond, who has been the R&B gold standard for years since the late 1990s. Usher’s musical catalog is better than Chris Brown’s; I don’t think that’s disputable, but they are both great at what they do. Chris, though, has something extra that makes Chris Brown versus Usher a discussion worth hearing out.

And then there’s Michael Jackson. You’ve heard of him. Another problematic superstar (it kind of seems like they all are), who was very likely the most famous human on Earth for a time. Michael Jackson could sing, dance, perform, understood theatrics and had an unassailable catalog to boot. Michael Jackson has a few of the best-selling albums of all time, for good reason — “Off The Wall” and “Thriller” are amazing bodies of work. Full stop.

By the time Mike (we’ll call Michael Jackson Mike from here on out) passed away in 2009, his glory days were far behind him. He was still a draw, evidenced by the ticket sales for the “This Is It” slate of shows he was scheduled to do in 2009 and 2010 in London. But even a slowed-down Mike was a cut above the rest. He just was. Do you know how significant and good you have to be for you to be on worldwide one-name status with the name “Michael”? Mike was the best of all the things. Maybe he didn’t have the greatest voice of all time, but he was an absolutely amazing vocalist, and his concerts were the stuff of legend. I attended a concert stop for “Bad” in West Germany in 1988 (I don’t remember which city we saw it in, but I lived in Frankfurt at the time), and I still vividly remember this concert. Just like I remember that show, I also remember listening to the album incessantly, along with millions and millions of other people.

That’s why I’m always amazed at the Chris Brown versus Michael Jackson arguments. Again, I’m a fan of Chris Brown (and to his credit he has shut down the “next coming of Michael Jackson” conversation himself). Recently, while speaking with Stephen A. Smith, R&B singer and podcaster Tank said that Chris Brown is better than Michael Jackson, pointing out that it was just an evolutionary thing.

I don’t agree with Stephen A. Smith as much as I would like to, but his reaction was fitting, not just because the statement sounded crazy but because it’s simply not true. Chris Brown, I’d argue, is a generational talent, and one of the most complete artists out right now. And, I think Brown’s ceiling is higher than he’s reached. His run-ins with the law and destructive actions, coupled with the era in which he’s making music, make it difficult for an artist like him to fully max out his potential unless he truly decides he wants to do it. Chris Brown has megahits but I don’t think he has an album that can sit with any of Mike’s. That’s not even a knock on him so much as a feature of this musical era; many people think Usher’s “Confessions” was the last great eventworthy, R&B album — that came out in 2004. Musical artists are very heavy on singles and the algorithm that ensures a song will blow up on streaming. Chris has a bit of the middle child syndrome that J. Cole references in his song of the same name, which speaks about the difficulty of being an artist who straddles eras. Chris has been around long enough that he has all of these amazing musical videos, performances on award shows and truly iconic songs. But his catalog of music is where the argument loses steam.

In comparison, most people who know Michael Jackson can name his albums because they impacted at the time of their release and are still in rotation today. Mike’s music and albums are here for eternity. “Thriller,” for instance, will outlive us all. In the era when Michael Jackson was making music, the album was the main unit of measure. Artists might not view them the same nowadays, but they are still making and releasing full-length albums so they still have relevance.

Mike also benefited from working with Quincy Jones, who found a way to hone Mike’s sound and goals into the behemoth that became Mike’s career (and thus fame), the same way Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis helped Janet Jackson reach her creative peak. I don’t know that Chris Brown has had one producer who truly has his ear in a way that would allow him to find a singular sound and vision to create a legendary and everlasting body of work. I combed through the credits on all of Chris Brown’s albums, of which he has several with amazing songs all over them, and the producer list reads like a who’s who of hot-now producers. Coupled with the fact that the albums were less R&B and more of the rap/R&B mashup that dominates the sound of current R&B, his music has its high points, but do any of his albums stick to your ribs in a way that stands the test of time? I’m going to say no.

And that’s the real separator. Chris Brown, like many, was influenced by Michael Jackson and understood the pressure of being viewed as an heir apparent. Chris Brown’s performance, presence, quality entertainment and musical offerings are all clear markers of why the Michael Jackson comparisons come up (the same with Usher). I’m sure Chris is even flattered by it while maintaining a humble stance that he knows that Michael was truly an alien, a one-of-one, a status that perhaps Chris could reach one day with some work.

Do I think Chris Brown could catch Mike? I don’t think so, but it’s not Chris’ fault. I think Michael Jackson was too big for too long with albums that will outlive us all; I’m not sure ANYBODY could surpass Jackson. Not Chris. Not Beyoncé. Not anybody. Talent-wise? Sure. Chris has all of the talents you could ask for in a person. I used to argue that adding Chris Brown to any record immediately made it better — his sheer presence and vocals were enough to elevate any song. I still believe that. I just think Mike is an insurmountable goal and frankly, it’s not worth it to try. I doubt anybody could overtake the space Michael Jackson has in my lifetime.

Maybe eventually but I won’t be surprised if people are still trying to find the next Mike 100 years from now.

Panama Jackson is a columnist at theGrio and host of the award-winning podcast, “Dear Culture” on theGrio Black Podcast Network. He writes very Black things, drinks very brown liquors, and is pretty fly for a light guy. His biggest accomplishment to date coincides with his Blackest accomplishment to date in that he received a phone call from Oprah Winfrey after she read one of his pieces (biggest) but he didn’t answer the phone because the caller ID said “Unknown” (Blackest).