Taraji P. Henson to receive honorary award for her work to end stigma around mental health

Henson launched a foundation in 2018 to provide mental health resources and encourage members of marginalized communities to seek help and support.

Associated Press
Sep 4, 2024
Taraji P. Henson, theGrio.com
Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ashley Landis, AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taraji P. Henson will receive an honorary AARP Award for eradicating the stigma around mental health within marginalized communities through her foundation that was created in honor of her father.

The organization announced Tuesday that Henson will receive the honorary AARP Purpose Prize during the ceremony on Oct. 1 in Washington, D.C. The Oscar-nominated actor will be recognized for her work through the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.

Henson said she is honored by AARP’s recognition of her foundation’s efforts. She hopes the organization’s platform will put a spotlight on mental health and encourage people to be “open about discussing their struggles and ultimately receiving help.”

Henson’s foundation, which launched in 2018, honors the legacy of her father, who battled untreated mental health issues after returning from the Vietnam War. The foundation focuses on providing mental health resources and encouraging members of marginalized communities to seek help and support without fear and shame.

The actor said her foundation’s mission has been to “eradicate the stigma around mental illness.”

Last year, Henson’s foundation partnered with Alabama State University on mental health wellness. She was honored by the Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation in 2000 for her work to end the stigma around mental illness.

Henson was nominated for an Oscar for 2008’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” She co-starred in the 2016 film “Hidden Figures,” which followed three African American mathematicians at NASA who played a key role in the early days of the U.S. space program. Henson won a 2016 Golden Globe for her role as Cookie Lyon in television’s “Empire” series.

Seven individuals will be awarded the AARP Purpose Prize, which honors people ages 50 and older who are making a difference through their “knowledge and life experience.” Each of their organizations will receive $50,000. They are:

  • Jon Eldan of Oakland whose After Innocence provides free post-release support for individuals nationwide who were imprisoned for crimes they did not commit.
  • Robert Elkin of Dallas whose March to the Polls works to increase electoral participation in underrepresented communities, primarily youth and people of color.
  • Renee Fluker of Detroit whose Midnight Golf Program convenes high school seniors twice weekly for structured life skill sessions, communal dining experiences, professional golf instruction, mentorship and college readiness initiatives.
  • Gemma M. Garcia of Miami whose Ladies Empowerment and Action Program empowers women by providing incarceration-to-community wraparound services.
  • Jennifer Jacobs of Falls Church, Virginia, whose Connect Our Kidscreates scalable tools to help keep kids in foster care connected to their people.
  • Jim Ansara of Beverly, Massachusetts, whose Build Health International improves access to and builds capacity for dignified, affordable and high-quality health care infrastructure in resource-constrained settings around the world.
  • Calvin Mackie of New Orleans whose STEM NOLA looks to inspire future innovators, creators, makers and entrepreneurs through STEM-based activities and to create opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math.

AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins applauded the recipients for their efforts. She was impressed with their ability to “create new solutions for how people live and age and solve pressing social problems.”

Recommended Stories

Politics

Should Black communities police themselves? New documentary shows violence interrupters being called instead of cops

Entertainment

Simone Biles bids farewell to her signature vault routine

Sports

It’s no longer ‘personal’: Deion Sanders praises rival coach Matt Rhule ahead of Nebraska game

Lifestyle

Episode 4: How Eboni K. Williams paid for her egg freezing

Sports

Frances Tiafoe is in the semi-finals of the US Open and living his best life

Entertainment

Phaedra Parks and other Black celebrities join season 33 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Lifestyle

Eve reveals she had an ectopic pregnancy while filming her eponymous sitcom

Books

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson discusses new memoir, ‘Lovely One,’ at Apollo Theater

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Unpacking Harris’ choice to demur on race and gender; Trump’s ‘turn Black’ insult during CNN interview

Unpacking Harris’ choice to demur on race and gender; Trump’s ‘turn Black’ insult during CNN interview

By TheGrio

Kamala Harris’ historic run is a pinnacle moment for Howard University

Kamala Harris’ historic run is a pinnacle moment for Howard University

By TheGrio

Harris campaign zeros in on top priority for Black voters: the economy

Harris campaign zeros in on top priority for Black voters: the economy

By TheGrio

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson may have had another calling: Acting

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson may have had another calling: Acting

By TheGrio

13 Very Profitable Movies That Made 100 Times Their Budget at the Box Office

13 Very Profitable Movies That Made 100 Times Their Budget at the Box Office

By MovieMaker Magazine

How to Give a Costco Membership as a Gift

How to Give a Costco Membership as a Gift

By Blog Archive - Costco97.com

Here’s Why Toby Keith Refused To Let His Daughter Join His USO Tours For the Troops

Here’s Why Toby Keith Refused To Let His Daughter Join His USO Tours For the Troops

By TheMix.net

6 Healthy Lunch Ideas Nutritionists Actually Pack for Their Kids

6 Healthy Lunch Ideas Nutritionists Actually Pack for Their Kids

By Clean Plates

The Best Women’s Golf Clubs for Beginners in 2023

The Best Women’s Golf Clubs for Beginners in 2023

By WellSquad