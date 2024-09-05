Natasha Rothwell to adapt Reesa Teesa’s ‘Who TF Did I Marry’ into a TV series 

Natasha Rothwell will star and executive produce a series based on Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson’s viral TikTok saga “Who TF Did I Marry.”

Kay Wicker
Sep 5, 2024
Natasha Rothwell attends Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "Wonka" at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

We haven’t heard or seen the last of Reesa Teesa after all. “Insecure” star Natasha Rothwell is officially developing the infamous and viral TikTok series “Who TF Did I Marry” into a TV adaptation.

After Rothwell’s Big Hattie Productions won what Variety reports was a “competitive” bidding war at ABC, Rothwell will reportedly also star in and executive produce the title.

“CAN’T STOP. WON’T STOP. LFG. @bighattieproductions,” Rothwell wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram celebrating the news.

In a joint post with entertainment lawyer Omara Harris and Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson, the trio shared that the deal was finalized after six “long” months of negations.

“[Reesa Teesa] I am so beyond humbled and honored that [you] entrusted my law firm with your journey to TV Land and the worldwide stardom and frenzy that ensued after you uploaded your Viral TikTok Series,” the caption, presumably penned by Harris, continued. “So much more to come y’all!! More major announcements brewing!”

In the original TikTok series uploaded in February, which spans 52 videos totaling around eight hours of content, Johnson recounted her wild and complicated experience of marrying and then divorcing the ex-husband she dubbed “Legion,” whom she claimed was a pathological liar.

Johnson shared the entire relationship timeline, from how she met “Legion” to when she began to find holes in his stories to what ultimately led her to leave. Despite giving him a cover name, viewers ultimately sleuthed that his real name is Jerome McCoy, and he has since denied Johnson’s claims. As the series racked up more than 450 million impressions across social media, including millions of views, other “characters” from Johnson’s story also came forward, including a previous wife of McCoy’s.

During the “ensuing frenzy” caused by the binge-worthy series, Johnson landed on “Good Morning America” and was interviewed by major publications like New York Magazine. A month after the series hit TikTok, she was signed with CAA.

News of the television adaptation comes just as Rothwell’s upcoming series, “How to Die Alone,” is set to premiere Sept. 13 on Hulu. Rothwell, who is also repped by CAA, will also appear in Season 3 of “The White Lotus,” reprising her Emmy-nominated role from Season 1. 

