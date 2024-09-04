Phaedra Parks and other Black celebrities join season 33 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

From reality show stars to classic sitcom actors to athletes, Black stars are set to compete in the next season of '"Dancing with the Stars."

Haniyah Philogene
Sep 4, 2024
Dancing with the Stars, Dancing with the Stars season 33, Who is on Dancing With the Stars season 33?, Phaedra Parks Dancing with the Stars, Chandler Kinney Dancing with the Stars, Reginald VelJohnson Dancing with the Stars, Dwight Howard Dancing with the stars, DWTS Season 33, Who is dancing on Dancing with the Stars 2024?, Dancing with the stars 2024 theGrio.com
(Left to right) Phaedra Parks, Dwight Howard, Chandler Kinney and Reginald VelJohnson will compete on "Dancing with the Stars" 2024. (Photo: ABC Entertainment)

Some of your favorite Black stars are dusting off their dancing shoes and gearing up to compete in season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars.” This week, the show revealed the celebrity cast members set to hit the dance floor in hopes of winning the Len Goodman mirrorball trophy. 

This year’s competition will feature an array of well-known faces, from Olympians to reality show stars, models, actors, and even a convicted scammer. Ahead of her highly anticipated return to Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Phaedra Parks will be hitting the dance floor with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Parks, who first rose to fame for her role in the Bravo universe has been breaking into new ventures. Earlier this year, the Georgia housewife became a fan favorite on Peacock’s reality star-studded survival show, “The Traitors.” 

However, this fall, she will compete against other Black television stars, including “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” actress Chandler Kinney and “Family Matters” actor Reginald VelJohnson, commonly known for his role as Carl Winslow. 

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

Phaedra Parks and other Black celebrities join season 33 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Television

‘Dancing With the Stars’: Tyson Beckford, Charity Lawson join Season 32

Entertainment

‘Dancing with the Stars’ returning to ABC, Alfonso Ribeiro returning as host

Entertainment

Tyra Banks to exit ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Entertainment

Britt Stewart, a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum, has a new boyfriend

Entertainment

Ray Chew talks musical directing for ‘DWTS,’ film-scoring aspirations

Entertainment

Wayne Brady, Jordin Sparks, and more to join ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Entertainment

Reality Roundup: Porsha Williams joins Ultimate Girls Trip 3

In addition to television stars, the popular ballroom dance reality competition series will include a range of athletes. From Team USA Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscikv to NBA champion Dwight Howard, these athletes will explore skills outside their respective disciplines in hopes of triumph on the dance floor. 

While the show introduces new contenders, there will be some familiar faces during season 33. Actor and “Dancing with the Stars” veterans Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will return to host the new season, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough return to the judging panel.  

Season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars” will premiere live on ABC on Sept. 17, 2024. 

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Harris campaign zeros in on top priority for Black voters: the economy

Harris campaign zeros in on top priority for Black voters: the economy

By TheGrio

As a new school year starts, Black student enrollment is down at multiple elite colleges

As a new school year starts, Black student enrollment is down at multiple elite colleges

By TheGrio

‘Dear White People’ star Ashley Blaine Featherson announces the birth of her first child

‘Dear White People’ star Ashley Blaine Featherson announces the birth of her first child

By TheGrio

Unpacking Harris’ choice to demur on race and gender; Trump’s ‘turn Black’ insult during CNN interview

Unpacking Harris’ choice to demur on race and gender; Trump’s ‘turn Black’ insult during CNN interview

By TheGrio

5 Ugly Abraham Lincoln Facts No One Likes to Talk About

5 Ugly Abraham Lincoln Facts No One Likes to Talk About

By MovieMaker Magazine

Insights from Henry Blodget’s Corporate Experience for Gen Z

Insights from Henry Blodget’s Corporate Experience for Gen Z

By The Finance Genie

The 10 Best Vodka Brands in 2024

The 10 Best Vodka Brands in 2024

By GAYOT

Is Adele Quitting Music? Singer Announces Hiatus: ‘I Will Not See You For an Incredibly Long Time’

Is Adele Quitting Music? Singer Announces Hiatus: ‘I Will Not See You For an Incredibly Long Time’

By TheMix.net

26 Retro Movie Posters Film Buffs Will Want to Collect

26 Retro Movie Posters Film Buffs Will Want to Collect

By Nerdable