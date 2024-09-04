Phaedra Parks and other Black celebrities join season 33 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Some of your favorite Black stars are dusting off their dancing shoes and gearing up to compete in season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars.” This week, the show revealed the celebrity cast members set to hit the dance floor in hopes of winning the Len Goodman mirrorball trophy.

This year’s competition will feature an array of well-known faces, from Olympians to reality show stars, models, actors, and even a convicted scammer. Ahead of her highly anticipated return to Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Phaedra Parks will be hitting the dance floor with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Parks, who first rose to fame for her role in the Bravo universe has been breaking into new ventures. Earlier this year, the Georgia housewife became a fan favorite on Peacock’s reality star-studded survival show, “The Traitors.”

However, this fall, she will compete against other Black television stars, including “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” actress Chandler Kinney and “Family Matters” actor Reginald VelJohnson, commonly known for his role as Carl Winslow.

In addition to television stars, the popular ballroom dance reality competition series will include a range of athletes. From Team USA Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscikv to NBA champion Dwight Howard, these athletes will explore skills outside their respective disciplines in hopes of triumph on the dance floor.

While the show introduces new contenders, there will be some familiar faces during season 33. Actor and “Dancing with the Stars” veterans Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will return to host the new season, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough return to the judging panel.

Season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars” will premiere live on ABC on Sept. 17, 2024.