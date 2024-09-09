TheGrio presents TV simulcast of ABC News Harris-Trump presidential debate

As the nation awaits Tuesday’s first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, viewers can watch the historic showdown on theGrio cable television network.

TheGrio, owned by Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, will air a special television simulcast of ABC News’ highly anticipated “Race for the White House” presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The event will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. It will be moderated by ABC’s World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.

Leading up to and after Tuesday’s presidential debate, theGrio will deliver special coverage and insightful analysis on theGrio.com from senior White House correspondent and Washington Bureau Chief April Ryan, White House correspondent and Managing Editor of Politics Gerren Keith Gaynor, authors and columnists Michael Harriot and Touré, and senior correspondent Natasha S. Alford.

TheGrio’s all-star political team will break down Tuesday’s debate, the stakes of the 2024 election, and what it all means for Black America.

“TheGrio is a vital source of news and comprehensive analysis of America’s political landscape and what is at stake for our entire nation,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group.

“We hope that viewers will tune in and watch the debate on theGrio Cable Television Network and the analysis on theGrio.com, to become better informed as they prepare to vote in the upcoming presidential election.”

Recommended Stories