TheGrio presents TV simulcast of ABC News Harris-Trump presidential debate

TheGrio's cable television network will air the television simulcast on Tuesday night and deliver special online coverage by April Ryan, Michael Harriot, Touré and more.

TheGrio
Sep 9, 2024
Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, NABJ, 2024 presidential election, theGrio.com
Left to right: Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 presumptive Democratic presidential nominee; and former President Donald Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

As the nation awaits Tuesday’s first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, viewers can watch the historic showdown on theGrio cable television network.

TheGrio, owned by Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, will air a special television simulcast of ABC News’ highly anticipated “Race for the White House” presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The event will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. It will be moderated by ABC’s World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.

Leading up to and after Tuesday’s presidential debate, theGrio will deliver special coverage and insightful analysis on theGrio.com from senior White House correspondent and Washington Bureau Chief April Ryan, White House correspondent and Managing Editor of Politics Gerren Keith Gaynor, authors and columnists Michael Harriot and Touré, and senior correspondent Natasha S. Alford.

TheGrio’s all-star political team will break down Tuesday’s debate, the stakes of the 2024 election, and what it all means for Black America.

“TheGrio is a vital source of news and comprehensive analysis of America’s political landscape and what is at stake for our entire nation,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. 

“We hope that viewers will tune in and watch the debate on theGrio Cable Television Network and the analysis on theGrio.com, to become better informed as they prepare to vote in the upcoming presidential election.”

Recommended Stories

Politics

Harris uniquely positioned to tackle gun violence in Black communities, advocates say

Politics

Harris accepts rules for Sept. 10 debate with Trump on ABC, including microphone muting

Politics

White House reacts to ‘obscene’ campus roast of VP Harris at University of South Carolina

Politics

Judge rules that Trump campaign must stop using ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’ after lawsuit from Isaac Hayes’ family

Politics

Harris campaign zeros in on top priority for Black voters: the economy

Politics

Auburn University’s basketball coach is not a fan of Kamala Harris

Politics

Kamala Harris’ historic run is a pinnacle moment for Howard University

Politics

Unpacking Harris’ choice to demur on race and gender; Trump’s ‘turn Black’ insult during CNN interview

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

ABC’s rules for the Harris-Trump debate include muted mics when candidates aren’t speaking

ABC’s rules for the Harris-Trump debate include muted mics when candidates aren’t speaking

By TheGrio

Harris accepts rules for Sept. 10 debate with Trump on ABC, including microphone muting

Harris accepts rules for Sept. 10 debate with Trump on ABC, including microphone muting

By TheGrio

White House reacts to ‘obscene’ campus roast of VP Harris at University of South Carolina

White House reacts to ‘obscene’ campus roast of VP Harris at University of South Carolina

By TheGrio

Harris campaign zeros in on top priority for Black voters: the economy

Harris campaign zeros in on top priority for Black voters: the economy

By TheGrio

Kelly Monaco ‘Blindsided’ After She’s Fired From ‘General Hospital’ After 21 Years On The Soap Opera

Kelly Monaco ‘Blindsided’ After She’s Fired From ‘General Hospital’ After 21 Years On The Soap Opera

By TheMix.net

Ram 1500, Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Silverado EV … Check Out Our Latest Truck Reviews

Ram 1500, Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Silverado EV … Check Out Our Latest Truck Reviews

By American Cars And Racing

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33 Cast Is Out – Here’s Who’s On It

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33 Cast Is Out – Here’s Who’s On It

By TheMix.net

5 Ugly Abraham Lincoln Facts No One Likes to Talk About

5 Ugly Abraham Lincoln Facts No One Likes to Talk About

By MovieMaker Magazine

Is Qatar Emerging as the Next Regional Media Powerhouse?

Is Qatar Emerging as the Next Regional Media Powerhouse?

By MovieMaker Magazine