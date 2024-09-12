Watch: Back-to-school health and hygiene tips | Life Hacks

Tamara Poole, associate vice president of curriculum and learning at Arizona College of Nursing, joins "Life Hacks with Liana" to share health and hygiene tips for kids.

Jasmine Hardy
Sep 12, 2024

School is in session! In this episode of “Life Hacks with Liana,” Tamara Poole, an associate vice president of curriculum and learning at Arizona College of Nursing, joins “Life Hacks with Liana” to share health and hygiene tips for children going back to school.

I think it’s important for us to know that all children should have a specified time and an established bedtime routine as part of their day-to-day, nighttime interactions,” Poole told theGrio. “I would say the biggest piece that I think about is consistency in a routine. We want to start that process at least several weeks in advance, prior to the start of the school year, so that they can get their bodies and their minds accustomed to the idea that they’re going to be going to bed earlier than they used to.”

Poole shared some tips to keep in mind for a bedtime routine.

“It’s important for them to have a standard routine as far as getting them ready to go to sleep, not just, ‘Hey, go to sleep,'” Poole continued. “So things like yoga or listening to music, possibly even reading a book, those types of activities that decrease the stimuli in the room and get their mind to be ready to fall asleep, versus using technology or things with that blue light that doesn’t increase that melatonin production, so that that will not induce sleep.”

Check out the full video and for more Life Hacks, click here.

