Watch: 5 questions with Chloe Bailey and Sinqua Walls

Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” has everyone you can think of. The TV mini-series stars Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, and more. Based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, the series follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight took place.

Actress and singer Chloe Bailey and actor Sinqua Walls, who play Lena and McKinley, stopped by theGrio for our newest series, “5 Questions,” to discuss what it was like to be around such a star-studded cast, which newcomers the audience will be most impressed with, and more.

Both Bailey and Walls credited being around such seasoned veterans for being what stretched them as actors. “Because you’re working with these people who have done it at the level that we aspire to, you want to make sure that you’re giving them that because in the back of your mind, I don’t want to let them down, and I don’t want them to feel like I don’t belong here,” Walls said.

The first four episodes of “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” are now available for streaming, and new episodes premiere every Thursday on the Peacock app. Watch the interview above. For more “5 Questions,” check out theGrio.com.