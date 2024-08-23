Watch: 5 questions with Jabari Banks

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” was everyone’s favorite show in the ’90s. The hit sitcom put the legendary rapper and actor Will Smith on the map, along with Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, the late James Avery, and many more. However, a few people were skeptical when Smith announced that the beloved “Fresh Prince” would return as a drama instead of the comedy we all knew and loved. After Peacock’s “Bel-Air” premiered in 2022, the talented team proved that sometimes a twist on a classic can also be a huge success.

“Bel-Air” is now in its third season, and lead actor Jabari Banks, who plays Will, stopped by theGrio for our newest series, “5 Questions,” where we go one-on-one with some of today’s most prominent tastemakers. Banks discussed what dynamic the powerhouse of guest stars brings to Season 3, whether this role is destined for him, and more.

Banks believes this role is destined for him. “If it wasn’t, then it would be for somebody else,” the Philly native said, adding that “there are alternate universes where somebody else got the role, but in this universe, it’s mine. It is for me.”

In addition to starring in “Bel-Air,” the singer and actor released a new single titled “Weekend Drive,” which is available on all streaming platforms. The first four episodes of “Bel-Air” Season 3 are available now, and new episodes premiere every Thursday on Peacock.

Watch the full interview above, and for more “5 Questions,” head to theGrio.com.