Watch: 5 questions with Jocko Sims

Hulu’s newest series, “How to Die Alone,” is the perfect blend of comedy with little nuggets of life lessons tucked in between. The show’s creator, Natasha Rothwell, most known for playing Kelly on HBO’s “Insecure,” is the executive producer and co-showrunner who writes and stars in the series.

“How to Die Alone” follows Mel (Rothwell), “a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.” Actor Jocko Sims, who plays Alex, Mel’s boss and ex, stopped by theGrio for our newest series, “5 Questions,” to discuss the new show, what it was like working with Rothwell, what drew him to this project and more.

Sims says Rothwell and the fact that the show is a comedy is what drew him to this project. “I’m just thankful to Natasha for giving me this opportunity for, you know, it helping me to believe in myself after years of not being able to do. I’ve been wanting this. It’s a dream come true. I’m 43 years old. So thank you, Natasha,” the actor says.

Six episodes of “How to Die Alone” are now available on Hulu. Watch the full interview above and head to theGrio.com for more “5 Questions.”