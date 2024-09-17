Watch: 5 questions with Mamoudou Athie

Actor Mamoudou Athie stopped by theGrio to discuss his upcoming play "Good Bones," how he chooses a particular project, and more.

Holly Lewis
Sep 17, 2024

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames explores gentrification and the growing price of the American dream in his new play, “Good Bones.” Actor Mamoudou Athie, who will play Travis, stopped by theGrio for our newest series, “5 Questions,” to discuss the upcoming play, how he brings a character to life, the most challenging role he’s played, and more.

When asked how he describes “Good Bones,” Athie said, “​​James is an incredible playwright, like a really incredible playwright. The way he’s able to continually formulate and rework some of these scenes that we’ve been working on just based on conversations has been really mind-blowing because I’ve never seen anybody work that fast, except for, you know, in TV, but he does it with such a deft hand and such clarity and such intelligence.”

Tickets for “Good Bones” are available now through October. With Athie credited on movies like “Black Box,” “Uncorked,” and shows like “Archive 81” and “The Get Down,” which role do you think was the most challenging? Watch the full interview below and head to theGrio.com for more “5 Questions.”

