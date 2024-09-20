What childhood stardom cost Raven-Symoné and Kenan Thompson

Raven-Symoné and Kenan Thompson join other former child stars in the Hulu documentary “Child Star.”

Kay Wicker
Sep 20, 2024
Raven-Symoné, Kenan Thompson, Child Star, Quiet on the Set, Black child stars, Black Hollywood, theGrio.com
(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Raven-Symoné and Kenan Thompson are discussing the cost of childhood stardom.

The two joined other child stars, including Christina Ricci, Drew Berrymore and Alyson Stoner, who rose to fame dancing alongside Missy Elliott in the 2000s, in Hulu’s new documentary “Child Star” co-directed by Demi Lovato.

Symoné, who started her career at 3 years old on “The Cosby Show” recalls the pressures she felt around her sexuality.

“There was a moment in my life where I was asked if I wanted to stop being straight. But it was like second season of That’s So Raven. It was like the third album,” the 38-year-old remembered.

“I was like, ‘Why would you ask me that question now? Just to make me feel bad to say yes when you know I don’t really want to be here right now?’”

Symoné eventually came out in 2013 and married Miranda Maday in 2020. In the documentary, she also noted how being a child actor can impact family dynamics.

“Sometimes, though, the parents’ dreams might bleed into the child’s,” she said. “And you get so enmeshed. Parents forget that children, young kids, are performing for their parents. They’re performing for their parents’ love and affection.”

Thompson echoed that sentiment, adding how children and their families should be fully prepared for the toll fame can take.

“It’s not a normal existence to have somebody in your family be famous,” Thompson said.

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Raven-Symoné reveals she had liposuction and two breast reductions before the age of 18

Lifestyle

Raven-Symoné shares new details about their journey with sexuality, NDAs, and more

Television

Kenan Thompson urges Nickelodeon to ‘investigate more’ the abuse allegations exposed in ‘Quiet on Set’ documentary

Entertainment

Raven-Symoné explains her 2014 ‘I’m not African-American’ comment: ‘There’s a difference between Black and African’

Entertainment

What is the story of Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz? All you need to know

Entertainment

Pharrell Williams gets ‘annoyed’ by celebrity political endorsement

Lifestyle

What’s behind Kevin Hart’s abrupt closure of his vegan restaurant chain Hart House

Lifestyle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help Tyler Perry celebrate his birthday

Thompson, who rose to fame starring in Nickelodeon shows and movies like “Kenan & Kel,” “All That,” and “Good Burger,” fell prey to an unsavory financial adviser who made off with all his earnings. He realized what had happened as he attempted to close his first house.

“It’s crazy going from rags to riches and back to rags,” Thompson said.

Lovato’s documentary is the latest documentary to delve into the true experiences of some of the industry’s biggest child stars since HBO Max’s “Quiet on the Set: The Darkside of Kids TV” exposed abuse and exploitation endured by many Nickelodeon stars. The docuseries was a watershed, revealing how producer Dan Schneider fostered a toxic work environment for performers, writers and more. The film also detailed instances of grave physical, sexual and emotional abuse endured by actors, staff and crew members.

After the release of “Quiet on the Set,” there were widespread calls for greater protections for children in the entertainment industry, which are echoed in Lovato’s film as well. 

“If I was talking to my future children, I would say ‘practice, practice, practice,'” Lovato told E! News at a screening for “Child Star,” adding, “Then, when you’re old enough, you can follow and pursue your dreams. But it’s important to remember to have a childhood when you can.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Episode 6: Eboni K. Williams talks about her embryo transfer process and the financial costs

Episode 6: Eboni K. Williams talks about her embryo transfer process and the financial costs

By TheGrio

For Tarana Burke, the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal case is one more sign of #MeToo’s lasting impact

For Tarana Burke, the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal case is one more sign of #MeToo’s lasting impact

By TheGrio

What will become of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ musical legacy? Experts weigh in following his indictment

What will become of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ musical legacy? Experts weigh in following his indictment

By TheGrio

A news site that covers Haitian Americans is facing harassment over its post-debate coverage of Ohio

A news site that covers Haitian Americans is facing harassment over its post-debate coverage of Ohio

By TheGrio

Micah Khan on The Zombie Wedding — Ripped From the Headlines of the Weekly World News

Micah Khan on The Zombie Wedding — Ripped From the Headlines of the Weekly World News

By MovieMaker Magazine

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spotted ‘Holding Hands And Kissing’ Weeks After She Filed For Divorce

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spotted ‘Holding Hands And Kissing’ Weeks After She Filed For Divorce

By TheMix.net

The 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor Kicks Butt (and the Platinum Rocks)

The 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor Kicks Butt (and the Platinum Rocks)

By A Girls Guide to Cars

7 Shows Like Breaking Bad

7 Shows Like Breaking Bad

By SNIPdaily

‘General Hospital’ Casts ‘All My Children’ Star Alexa Havins As Lulu Spencer

‘General Hospital’ Casts ‘All My Children’ Star Alexa Havins As Lulu Spencer

By TheMix.net