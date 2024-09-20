What childhood stardom cost Raven-Symoné and Kenan Thompson

Raven-Symoné and Kenan Thompson are discussing the cost of childhood stardom.

The two joined other child stars, including Christina Ricci, Drew Berrymore and Alyson Stoner, who rose to fame dancing alongside Missy Elliott in the 2000s, in Hulu’s new documentary “Child Star” co-directed by Demi Lovato.

Symoné, who started her career at 3 years old on “The Cosby Show” recalls the pressures she felt around her sexuality.

“There was a moment in my life where I was asked if I wanted to stop being straight. But it was like second season of That’s So Raven. It was like the third album,” the 38-year-old remembered.

“I was like, ‘Why would you ask me that question now? Just to make me feel bad to say yes when you know I don’t really want to be here right now?’”

Symoné eventually came out in 2013 and married Miranda Maday in 2020. In the documentary, she also noted how being a child actor can impact family dynamics.

“Sometimes, though, the parents’ dreams might bleed into the child’s,” she said. “And you get so enmeshed. Parents forget that children, young kids, are performing for their parents. They’re performing for their parents’ love and affection.”

Thompson echoed that sentiment, adding how children and their families should be fully prepared for the toll fame can take.

“It’s not a normal existence to have somebody in your family be famous,” Thompson said.

Thompson, who rose to fame starring in Nickelodeon shows and movies like “Kenan & Kel,” “All That,” and “Good Burger,” fell prey to an unsavory financial adviser who made off with all his earnings. He realized what had happened as he attempted to close his first house.

“It’s crazy going from rags to riches and back to rags,” Thompson said.

Lovato’s documentary is the latest documentary to delve into the true experiences of some of the industry’s biggest child stars since HBO Max’s “Quiet on the Set: The Darkside of Kids TV” exposed abuse and exploitation endured by many Nickelodeon stars. The docuseries was a watershed, revealing how producer Dan Schneider fostered a toxic work environment for performers, writers and more. The film also detailed instances of grave physical, sexual and emotional abuse endured by actors, staff and crew members.

After the release of “Quiet on the Set,” there were widespread calls for greater protections for children in the entertainment industry, which are echoed in Lovato’s film as well.

“If I was talking to my future children, I would say ‘practice, practice, practice,'” Lovato told E! News at a screening for “Child Star,” adding, “Then, when you’re old enough, you can follow and pursue your dreams. But it’s important to remember to have a childhood when you can.”