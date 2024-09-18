Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help Tyler Perry celebrate his birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out a day before Prince Harry turned 40.

Kay Wicker
Sep 18, 2024
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, theGrio.com
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Nigeria Unconquered, a charity organization that works in collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation, at a reception at Officers’ Mess on May 11, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

A day before Prince Harry turned 40, he and Meghan Markle stepped out to help Tyler Perry celebrate his own birthday.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, on Sept. 14, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted leaving a birthday bash for Perry at a home in Montecito, Calif. The filmmaker turned 55 on Sept. 13, the day before.

In the photos, Meghan and Prince Harry are smiling in the backseat of a vehicle as they are being driven away from the party.

The party appeared to be full of the couple’s high-profile friends. In other photos acquired by the publication, more famous faces can be seen leaving the party, including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, and Alicia Keys, who were in a vehicle together. Paramount and Nickelodeon CEO Brian Robbins and his wife, designer Tracy Robbins, who are both friends and neighbors of Meghan and Harry, were also seen attending the bash.

The Daily Mail spoke with an unidentified lighting designer hired to decorate the party who said the bash was lively and filled with music and dancing.

“Lots of speeches and food too. Everyone was having a lot of fun. It was a good party,” he continued. “There were a lot of famous people, but I cannot say any more.”

Recommended Stories

Books

Meghan Markle and Oprah surprise guests at a California indie bookstore opening

Lifestyle

From duchess to founder to investor: Meghan Markle steps into a new era

Lifestyle

Beyoncé’s whiskey launch, SirDavis, is right on trend

Lifestyle

Meghan Markle says 3-year-old Princess Lilibet has ‘found her voice’

Lifestyle

Meghan Markle’s previous experience with suicide inspires new initiative to protect children

Lifestyle

Cardi B is taking a new approach to postpartum after giving birth to her 3rd child

Lifestyle

Simone Biles launches first multi-generational collection with Athleta

Entertainment

Lamorne Morris takes home his first Emmy and other notable Black moments from the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Meghan and Prince Harry have become close friends of Perry’s since he first offered Meghan a safe space to talk as she married into Harry’s royal family. He came to her aid again as the pair made the transition away from the royal duties and even lived in his home when they first moved to California in 2020.

Since then, their relationship with Perry has only grown, and he is even the godfather to their daughter, Lilibet, 3, whom he has nicknamed “Little Lili.”

Her relationships with others in attendance, including Winfrey and the Robbinses, are also well documented. Winfrey famously offered Meghan a chance to speak about her life as a royal and the racism she encountered and has remained supportive of them over the years often appearing at the same functions together. Meanwhile, in May, Meghan and Harry helped Brian and Tracy celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Whether Prince Harry marked his milestone birthday with a big bash of his own is yet to be seen. However, according to People magazine, he had planned to celebrate it at an intimate gathering at home in Montecito with friends and family.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Meghan Markle and Oprah surprise guests at a California indie bookstore opening

Meghan Markle and Oprah surprise guests at a California indie bookstore opening

By TheGrio

Black Hollywood reflects on James Earl Jones’ impact

Black Hollywood reflects on James Earl Jones’ impact

By TheGrio

Harris praised after calling out Trump’s racism, embrace of hate and white violence at debate

Harris praised after calling out Trump’s racism, embrace of hate and white violence at debate

By TheGrio

Taraji P. Henson to receive honorary award for her work to end stigma around mental health

Taraji P. Henson to receive honorary award for her work to end stigma around mental health

By TheGrio

Morgan Wallen Facing Off Against Jelly Roll For Top CMA Award

Morgan Wallen Facing Off Against Jelly Roll For Top CMA Award

By TheMix.net

“The Penguin”: What to Expect From Colin Farrell’s Transformation and Cristin Milioti’s Stellar Performance

“The Penguin”: What to Expect From Colin Farrell’s Transformation and Cristin Milioti’s Stellar Performance

By Popviewers

Angelina Jolie To Receive Major Award After Dad Jon Voight Begged Brad Pitt To End Their Divorce Drama

Angelina Jolie To Receive Major Award After Dad Jon Voight Begged Brad Pitt To End Their Divorce Drama

By TheMix.net

Music And Marvel: Chris Hemsworth Makes Surprise Appearance At Ed Sheeran Concert, Hammers The Drums

Music And Marvel: Chris Hemsworth Makes Surprise Appearance At Ed Sheeran Concert, Hammers The Drums

By TheMix.net

Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Couple’ Cast: Where You Recognize Them From

Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Couple’ Cast: Where You Recognize Them From

By Popviewers