Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help Tyler Perry celebrate his birthday

A day before Prince Harry turned 40, he and Meghan Markle stepped out to help Tyler Perry celebrate his own birthday.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, on Sept. 14, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted leaving a birthday bash for Perry at a home in Montecito, Calif. The filmmaker turned 55 on Sept. 13, the day before.

In the photos, Meghan and Prince Harry are smiling in the backseat of a vehicle as they are being driven away from the party.

The party appeared to be full of the couple’s high-profile friends. In other photos acquired by the publication, more famous faces can be seen leaving the party, including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, and Alicia Keys, who were in a vehicle together. Paramount and Nickelodeon CEO Brian Robbins and his wife, designer Tracy Robbins, who are both friends and neighbors of Meghan and Harry, were also seen attending the bash.

The Daily Mail spoke with an unidentified lighting designer hired to decorate the party who said the bash was lively and filled with music and dancing.

“Lots of speeches and food too. Everyone was having a lot of fun. It was a good party,” he continued. “There were a lot of famous people, but I cannot say any more.”

Meghan and Prince Harry have become close friends of Perry’s since he first offered Meghan a safe space to talk as she married into Harry’s royal family. He came to her aid again as the pair made the transition away from the royal duties and even lived in his home when they first moved to California in 2020.

Since then, their relationship with Perry has only grown, and he is even the godfather to their daughter, Lilibet, 3, whom he has nicknamed “Little Lili.”

Her relationships with others in attendance, including Winfrey and the Robbinses, are also well documented. Winfrey famously offered Meghan a chance to speak about her life as a royal and the racism she encountered and has remained supportive of them over the years often appearing at the same functions together. Meanwhile, in May, Meghan and Harry helped Brian and Tracy celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Whether Prince Harry marked his milestone birthday with a big bash of his own is yet to be seen. However, according to People magazine, he had planned to celebrate it at an intimate gathering at home in Montecito with friends and family.