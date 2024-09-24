Watch: How to prepare for homeschooling | Life Hacks

If you’re a parent considering homeschooling, Pamela Smith, an entrepreneur and homeschool coach, joins “Life Hacks with Liana” to discuss homeschooling and offer tips for parents transitioning their children to homeschooling this school year.

Smith opened up about her personal journey, transitioning her kids from traditional education to homeschooling.

“It was a tough transition because I grew up in the public school system; my husband grew up in the public school system,” Smith tells theGrio. “Our families thought we were crazy because we were pulling them out of what we’ve always known…and then it was like, I didn’t know how would I do this. I’m not a teacher.”

Smith has a background in nursing.

“I’m retired now. But entrepreneur, nurse — that was my background,” Smith continues. “But what I learned was that you don’t have to be a teacher to homeschool your kids. We as homeschooling parents are facilitators. We facilitate. And that’s a very key word I like to tell homeschooling parents, meaning I can hire tutors. I can find the best people to help my children learn.”

