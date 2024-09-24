Watch: Lee Merritt says police reform must take ‘different’ path after years of federal inaction

TheGrio’s “The Hill with April Ryan” recently spoke with state Rep. Justin J. Pearson of Tennessee, Lee Merritt, a national civil rights attorney, and Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change.

The political leaders discussed the importance of activating the vote only weeks before the Nov. 5 election. They also talked about what voters can expect if Democrats lose control of the United States Senate and other top policy issues.

Merritt, who represented the family of Ahmaud Arbery, told theGrio that as America is “on the eve” of possibly electing the first Black female President, voters must “get past the aesthetics” and focus on legislation and how having a Black woman as commander in chief would impact policies for millions of Black Americans.

The Texas attorney said that regardless of whether Kamala Harris wins in November, the issue of policing—something he has worked on over the years—will likely have to shift away from federal action and more to the local level.

For years, Democrats have called for sweeping police reforms in the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

“Obviously, police reform is going to have to take a different path. It’s going to be grassroots on up,” said Lee.



However, the civil rights attorney expressed optimism about “federal voices” in Congress, such as U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, Lee’s former law partner.

“She’s leading the charge on ways that we can effectively change the culture of policing, even if we don’t get a significant legislation,” he explained.

Recommended Stories