Watch: Rep. Byron Donalds talks Trump’s appeal to Black male voters

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, one of a handful of Black Republicans in Congress, recently talked to theGrio’s “The Hill with April Ryan” about his staunch support for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and the Republican nominee’s appeal to Black men.

Before last week’s presidential debate between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, Congressman Donalds said he believes Trump is seeing a surge in support from Black male voters.

Donalds pointed to hip-hop artists who have announced their support for the 78-year-old twice-impeached, indicted, and convicted former president. The Florida Republican described support for Trump from rappers like Ice Cube and Sexy Redd as “organic.”

“They are looking at the same country everybody else is,” said Donalds. “If you look at a lot of artists – where do they come from? Most of the time from urban areas, like how I grew up. Struggling like how I grew up.”

Donalds, a native of “inner city Brooklyn,” referenced the 1996 rap song “Get Money” by rap group Junior Mafia. The congressman emphasized, “We are trying to get money! How can you do that in this economy?”

Donalds said he thinks a change in the White House is needed and that Trump will bring that change as the potential next president of the United States of America.

“When he was president, we didn’t have these conflicts happening all over the globe. The economy was strong. The border was secure,” said Donalds.

Recommended Stories