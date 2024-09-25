Watch: 5 questions with Vic Mensa

Rapper and actor Vic Mensa stopped by theGrio to discuss his role on Peacock's "Bel-Air," which artists he is interested in, and more.

Holly Lewis
Sep 25, 2024

Season 3 of “Bel-Air” may have ended, but we’re still discussing this season’s impressive list of guest stars. In a recent “5 Questions,” lead actor Jabari Banks, who plays Will, discussed the dynamic the guest stars brought to this season. He mentioned characters played by Marlon Wayans, who plays Will’s dad Lou, Joseph Marcell, OG Geoffrey, and Vic Mensa, who plays Will and Carlton’s mentor Quentin. 

Rapper and actor Vic Mensa stopped by for our newest series, “5 Questions,” to discuss what drew him to the role of Quentin, what artists he has his eye on, and more.

Vic says what drew him to the role of Quentin was their shared love of MMA fighting. The Chicago-born artist explains, “Quentin being a former MMA fighter relates to me a lot, you know, just because I train martial arts. I’ve been doing martial arts since I was five years old, but also, right now, I’m probably the most fixated and focused on, like boxing and MMA, than I’ve (ever) been.”

We should also expect new music from Vic very soon. “(I’m) working on an album. I’ve been making an album this year, producing a bulk of it. Obviously, writing…a lot of times, I’m my producer, writer, my engineer, my mixer. So I’m working on this album, and that’s a big, big, big, big goal for me is to just really make it phenomenal and make it like, make it personal, make it honest, make it exciting, fun, funny, sad, all that,” he says.

You can now stream all 10 episodes of season 3 of “Bel-Air” on the Peacock app. Watch the full interview above and head to theGrio.com for more “5 Questions.”

