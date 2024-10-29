David Harris, who starred in 1979 cult classic ‘The Warriors,’ dies at 75

Actor David Harris, best known for his role as “Cochise” in the 1979 cult classic film “The Warriors” died on Friday at the age of 75.

He died of cancer at his home in New York, his daughter Davina Harris told the New York Times.

“The Warriors,” based on a 1965 novel by Sol Yurick of the same name, follows the story of a New York gang accused of killing a rival gang leader. As a result, Cochise and his gang spend the film battling rival gangs on a wild journey back home to Brooklyn. Harris’ character was known for his distinct style, which included a turquoise necklace, red bandana, and feathers.

At the time of its release, the film, directed by Walter Hill, wasn’t a critical darling but has since gone on to hold a major place in American culture. The film has inspired countless other stories and filmmakers, including Chad Stahelski, the director of “John Wick: Chapter 4,” People magazine reported.

While “The Warriors” may have been Harris’ breakout film, his career began in the 1976 Emmy-nominated television movie “Judge Horton and the Scottsboro Boys.” After “The Warriors,” he went on to star in several other television roles and cameos, such as “In the Heat of Night,” “Hill Street Blues,” and as Officer Simmons on “NYPD Blue.”

Variety reported that the New York City native discovered acting in school. He attended the city’s acclaimed High School of Performing Arts, where one of his English teachers suggested he give the drama department a try. “I fell in love with it,” he said in a 2022 interview with “The Claw’s Corner.” “I said you know what, I think this is my niche.”

Harris’ acting credits also include “The First Wives Club” television reboot on BET, “Elementary,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and more, though he even agreed Cochise was his most recognizable role.

Variety also reported that in a 2019 interview with ADAMICradio, Harris said, “We thought [“The Warriors”] was a little film that would run its little run and go, and nobody would ever talk about it again.”

“I was in Hong Kong, I was in the Philippines, I was in Tokyo,” he continued. “I’ve done a lot of movies, but I get off the plane and people go, It’s the guy from ‘The Warriors.’”

In addition to his daughter, according to Variety, Harris is survived by his mother, Maude Marie Harris; his sister, Jeannette C. Harris-Zwerin; brothers Arthur A. Harris and Vincent J. Harris; and two grandchildren.