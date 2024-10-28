Hip-hop fans and icons remember DJ Clark Kent

The hip-hop community of New York and beyond, still reeling following the news of rapper Ka’s death, is now mourning yet another legendary figure. DJ Clark Kent, born Rodolfo Franklin, an influential producer and club DJ based in New York who introduced Jay-Z and Biggie, died on Thursday, Oct. 24. He was 58 years old.

After initial reports on Friday, Franklin’s death was confirmed on Oct. 26 via a post on his Instagram account.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A. Franklin, known to the world as DJ Clark Kent,” the caption began. “Clark passed away Thursday evening surrounded by his devoted wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah and son Antonio.”

The post noted that Franklin died after a three-year battle with colon cancer.

The caption concluded, “The family is grateful for everyone’s love, support, and prayers during this time and asks for privacy as they process this immense loss.”

Franklin ascended right along with hip-hop as it grew to prominence in the 1980s and ’90s. He got his start as a DJ in various clubs throughout New York City. From there, he continued to rise before moving up the music industry’s ladder to produce for both Atlantic Records and Motown. As DJ Clark Kent., he was on the scene for many major historical moments in the genre and at the center of major musical connections — anecdotes he became known for telling.

Franklin earned his stage name because he wore glasses similar to the thick, black, blocky style worn by Superman’s famous alter ego, Clark Kent. He was also fondly called “God’s favorite DJ.”

Some of the biggest hits he had a hand in producing include Junior M.A.F.I.A.’S “Player’s Anthem,” Jay-Z’s “Brookyln’s Finest,” and “Loverboy” by Mariah Carey. He also worked with greats such as Queen Latifah, Doug E. Fresh, the Fugees, Rakim, Ice Cube, and more, according to CBS News.

While Franklin would often tell others he was born in his family’s native Panama, he was actually born on Sept. 28, 1966, in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, the New York Times reported. His wife told the publication a documentary about him and his influence in hip-hop is forthcoming.

In the wake of Franklin’s death, many who remember or worked with him have been pouring out tributes.

“…A true luminary in the world of Hip Hop,” the Hip Hop Museum wrote in a post on X about Franklin. “With a career spanning over five decades, Clark Kent was not just a DJ, but a visionary, a producer, and a cultural ambassador who played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of Hip Hop.”

In a post on X that included screenshots of Franklin encouraging her via text messages, radio and media personality Scottie Beam wrote, “I really can’t put in words how much DJ Clark Kent has helped and pushed me and so many others out of their comfort zone… with using the very thing we both absolutely stood behind, passion.”

Others paid tribute in the comments under the post announcing his death.

“Clark will forever be the culture,” Questlove wrote.

MC Lyte credited Franklin for being “the first man to believe” in her voice.

Stylist and designer June Ambrose wrote, “I’m so speechless! Sending love and light to his entire family! He will truly be missed and celebrated forever.”

Kid Capri added, “My brother is gone, it has been an honor to know him, our talks I will cherish forever, he was one of a kind, and the world has lost a great one, peaceful journey my brother.”

In addition to his wife Kesha, son Antonio III, and stepdaughter Kabriah, Franklin is survived by two siblings, Eric and Kathryn Franklin.