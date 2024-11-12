Man given up for adoption as a baby learns his long-lost mother runs his favorite bakery

A Chicago man recently learned there was a lot more to love about his favorite bakery than the confections.

As fate would have it, Vamarr Hunter, 50, recently learned that the South Shore neighborhood-based bakery Give Me Some Sugah was run by none other than his long-lost biological mother, Lenore Lindsey, 67, Chicago’s ABC 7 reported.

According to the outlet, Lindsey gave Hunter up for adoption as a newborn when she 17. However, the two remarkably remained in close proximity, living in the same neighborhood without ever realizing it.

Hunter learned he was adopted at the age of 35 but did not begin searching for his biological family until many years later. All the while, he had become a regular at Lindsey’s bakery. After submitting for genetic testing, it became clear Lindsey was his long-lost biological mother.

“It’s the most joyful story and time in my life,” Lindsey told ABC 7. “In my senior years, all of this has come together.”

After finally identifying Lindsey as his mother, Hunter said, “It’s been a great experience.”

He added, “It further strengthens my faith.”

Since meeting in person, the two have become close and now even move like family. Through Lindsey, Hunter has met more of his biological relatives, including other siblings, People magazine reported. Meanwhile, Lindsey is getting to know the four grandchildren Hunter has fathered.

“When I called him, that connection was so immediate,” Lindsey said. “I can’t even explain it. It was just like everything in my heart just broke open.”

Hunter now also works for his mother and, at one point, even took over Give Me Some Sugah’s operations while she battled health complications. With her help, he told ABC 7 he’s mastered making pound cake. He also intends to keep her bakery in the family, with hopes of passing it down to one of his children.

“You can’t make up for time and days gone by,” Hunter said. “What you can do is properly utilize the time that you have.”

We just have one question: Has anyone called Hallmark yet? Because this sounds like the next great premise for a feel-good flick!