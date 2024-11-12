Keke Palmer reflects on her turbulent experience working on ‘Scream Queens’

From racist encounters to angry phone calls from Ryan Murphy, Keke Palmer ultimately learned a lot from working on “Scream Queens.”

Haniyah Philogene
Nov 12, 2024
Keke Palmer Ryan Murphy, Keke Palmer Scream Queens, Keke Palmer racist incident Scream Queens, Scream Queens racist incident Keke Palmer, Keke Palmer memoir, Is Keke Palmer writing a book?, Keke Palmer Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative theGrio.com
Keke Palmer attends as Amazon debuts Inaugural Upfront Presentation at Pier 36 on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)

In her upcoming memoir, “Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative,” Keke Palmer reflects on her journey to understanding her value in both her personal and professional lives. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Palmer shared how the book covers an array of topics, including her experience on the set of Fox’s “Scream Queens.” 

In the horror comedy series, Palmer played Zayday Williams for two seasons. During her stint on the show, the actress recalls a racist encounter on set with an unnamed white co-star who she refers to as “Brenda” in the book. While trying to calm down Brenda after a clash with a colleague, Palmer reportedly suggested everyone “have fun and respect each other,” to which Brenda allegedly responded: “Keke, literally, just don’t. Who do you think you are? Martin F— Luther King?”

“It was such a weighted thing that she said, but I didn’t allow that weight to be projected on me, because I know who I am,” Palmer told the publication as she reflected on the incident. “I’m not no victim. That’s not my storyline, sweetie. I don’t care what her ass said. If I allow what she said to cripple me, then she would.”

Unfortunately, this was not the only negative encounter Palmer faced while working on “Scream Queens.” In her memoir, she also shares an instance where she had to miss shooting due to a scheduling mistake, which resulted in a very angry phone call with the show’s co-creator and director, Ryan Murphy. 

“It was kind of like I was in the dean’s office,” she said, adding that Murphy allegedly “ripped” into her on the call for her absence. “He was like, ‘I’ve never seen you behave like this. I can’t believe that you, out of all people, would do something like this.’”

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Former Disney star Skai Jackson confirms pregnancy

Entertainment

Jordan Chiles makes her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut

Lifestyle

Man given up for adoption as a baby learns his long-lost mother runs his favorite bakery

Lifestyle

History-making Grio Awards honoree Alena Analeigh McQuarter seeks support to continue her medical school journey

Lifestyle

After a contentious and emotional election, what now? The ‘Joy Lady’ Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts weighs in

Lifestyle

Get post-election stress support from LeBron James, John Legend, Erykah Badu and more through meditation apps

Lifestyle

Halle Bailey’s reaction to seeing her son on Kai Cenat’s livestream sparks discourse about posting children online

Books

Kenya Moore’s children’s book, penned with her 6-year-old daughter, sells out in 2 hours

At the time, the multihyphenate star remembers receiving her shooting schedule and having arranged to do another business engagement during a day off. But when the day came, production notified her that she was actually needed on set, and the star chose to honor her prior commitment. After apologizing for her absence, Palmer thought she and Murphy had moved on until having a conversation with another unnamed co-star. 

“I said, ‘Ryan talked to me and I guess he’s cool, it’s fine,’ and she was like, ‘It’s bad,’ trying to make me scared or something, which was a little irritating,” she explained.

Though the star had hoped to develop a longstanding relationship with Murphy, which might have led to appearances in future projects like other industry stars, Palmer found it more important to stand up for herself. 

“I’m still not sure Ryan cared or got it, and that’s OK because he was just centering his business, which isn’t a problem to me,” she wrote in the book. “But what I do know is even if he didn’t care, and even if I never work with him again, he knows that I, too, see myself as a business.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Inspired by Harris, many Black sorority and fraternity members are helping downballot races

Inspired by Harris, many Black sorority and fraternity members are helping downballot races

By TheGrio

These 2024 candidates could make Black history this Election Day

These 2024 candidates could make Black history this Election Day

By TheGrio

Harris, Obamas and voting rights leaders work to turn out Black voters in run-up to Election Day

Harris, Obamas and voting rights leaders work to turn out Black voters in run-up to Election Day

By TheGrio

Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2024 You Should Keep an Eye On

Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2024 You Should Keep an Eye On

By Popviewers

This Stray Dog’s Unexpected Encounter Changed His Life Forever – Watch the Tear-Jerking Moment!

This Stray Dog’s Unexpected Encounter Changed His Life Forever – Watch the Tear-Jerking Moment!

By Rocky Kanaka

Quincy Jones: His Unforgettable Legacy in Film and Television

Quincy Jones: His Unforgettable Legacy in Film and Television

By Popviewers