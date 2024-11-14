Quincy Jones’ death certificate confirms he died of pancreatic cancer

A cause of death for music legend Quincy Jones has been announced.

According to his death certificate obtained by People magazine, TMZ, and other outlets, Jones died of complications related to an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer. There were no other factors given.

This new piece of information arrives nearly two weeks after the 91-year-old died on Nov. 3 at his home in Bel-Air, Calif. surrounded by his loved ones.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” his family said in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

The statement continued, “He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

News of Jones’ death also arrives at a time when Black Americans have a higher prevalence of not just pancreatic cancer but of inoperable late-stage diagnosis.

The famed composer and producer responsible for Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” among other hits, was laid to rest during a private funeral held in Los Angeles. The Associated Press reported that while this funeral was attended by close family members, a second larger ceremony is being planned for the public to take part in.

Speaking to the outlet, his family said the memorial was an “intimate ceremony” that included his seven children, his brother, two sisters, and immediate family members.

The family told the AP they are “enormously grateful for the outpouring of condolences and tributes from his friends and fans from around the world,” adding, “details for a memorial celebration of Mr. Jones’ life will be announced at a later date.”

He is survived by seven children: Jolie, 71, Rachel, 61, Martina, 58, Quincy III, 56, Kidada, 50, actress Rashida, 48, and Kenya, 31.

In a tribute post on Instagram, Rashida gave users insight into her relationship with her famous father. She described his unconventional hours and the way he fostered creativity, referring to him as “a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius.”

She added, “Your love lives forever.”