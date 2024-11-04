From LL Cool J to Victoria Monét, the world reacts to Quincy Jones’ death at 91

The world woke up to the news that renowned music producer Quincy Jones died over the weekend. He was 91.

Music insiders like LL Cool J and Victoria Monét and fans worldwide shared touching tributes about the legendary producer and composer who produced Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” “Off the Wall,” “Bad,” along with movie and TV scores over the span of his 70-year career.

“You were a father and example at a time when I truly needed a father and example. Mentor. Role model. King. 👑You gave me opportunities and shared wisdom. Music would not be music without you,” LL Cool J wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that contained a photo of Jones holding several Grammys awards.

He continued, “My condolences to the entire family. I love you. Rest in the sweetest music eternally. #ripquincyjones one of one.”

After starting her post on X with five heart emojis, Monet wrote, “to one of my biggest inspirations! Quincy, I love you so much!!! Your legacy will live on forever and ever 😢 Heaven definitely got an upgrade with you.”

“Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph posted: “Rest in Peace and Perfect Pitch Quincy Jones! What a life well lived.”

In a lengthy tribute on X by playwright Jeremy O. Harris, he posed the question, “What couldn’t he do?”

Harris continued, “Quincy Jones, literally born when the limits on how big a black boy could dream were unfathomably high, taught us that the limit does not exist. His contributions to American culture were limitless. First black person nominated for an Oscar for best score. First black person nominated later twice in the same year. The producer of inarguably the biggest albums of the 20th century. An EGOT. Father to some of pretty incredibly talented children as well and godfather to musicians around the world. RIP QUINCY.”

He added, “This f— me up. I wish I had been able to tell him how much he meant to me reading about him when I was a teenager in Virginia. Hearing stories from ppl like Makoto Ozone a Japanese jazz musician when I was in Tokyo about his mentorship. He was the model for how to live art.”

Recommended Stories

Ghanaian-American singer Ammarae posted, “I thought Quincy Jones was gonna live forever. What an incredible loss. RIP to the greatest to ever do it!”

Actor Colman Domingo wrote in a post on X “He asked, where are you from? Philly I replied, his eyes twinkled and he talked about the Uptown Theater. I was so thrilled to meet Mr. American Music himself. I literally kneeled because he was a King. Thank you Mr. Quincy Jones for giving us all the sound.”

Rev. Al Sharpton added, “I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Quincy Jones. Today, we remember a true giant — a cultural icon whose transformative influence will live on🕊”

Jones’ publicist, Arnold Robinson, announced that the iconic record producer died Sunday, Nov. 3 at his Los Angeles home surrounded by his family.

In a statement by his family, according to Billboard, they said, “He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created.”

The family added, “Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

Two days before his death, the father of seven posted a sweet birthday tribute to one of his daughters, Martina Jones.

“Happy Birthday to my Tina Beena @martinafotos1!! 🎉. So proud to be yo papa! Big hug, I love you eternally 🫶🏾💜,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that included a picture of the two posing together.

In addition to Martina, Jones is survived by daughters actress Rashida Jones, Jolie Jones Levine, Rachel Jones, Kidada Jones and Kenya Kinski-Jones; son Quincy Jones III; brother Richard Jones and sisters Theresa Frank and Margie Jay.